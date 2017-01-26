Not to mention all the contacts they have built up in the permanent staff might not be there as long as normal[1]. The typical hire former government workers to lobby current government might also be in danger if the President goes through with his anti-lobbyist rule changes. This is actually a big deal for a lot of people, because these permanent employees are a lot of organization's touchstones that cross administrations and party lines.
I would advice Google to have a small talk with their doodle team to not rock the boat this year. That might be a signal on how aggressive they really are.
1) http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/26/politics/top-state-department-...
