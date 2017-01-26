Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Google, in Post-Obama Era, Aggressively Woos Republicans (nytimes.com)
14 points by Futurebot 1 hour ago





This is probably going to be a hard problem for a lot of companies. Spending quite a lot of money on Democrats and little on Republicans looked like a good strategy given the polling, but now they have to deal with a office holder that is not the least concerned with building bridges and has a bit of vengeful streak.

Not to mention all the contacts they have built up in the permanent staff might not be there as long as normal[1]. The typical hire former government workers to lobby current government might also be in danger if the President goes through with his anti-lobbyist rule changes. This is actually a big deal for a lot of people, because these permanent employees are a lot of organization's touchstones that cross administrations and party lines.

I would advice Google to have a small talk with their doodle team to not rock the boat this year. That might be a signal on how aggressive they really are.

1) http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/26/politics/top-state-department-...

Gross. I thought a Google in bed with the Obama administration was unsettling. One in bed with the GOP and Trump is terrifying. Google has the keys to the muslim registry, and every other kind of registry you could imagine in every country it operates.

Turncoats.

