Unique Identification Authority of India's Developer Portal
uidai.gov.in
1 point
by
titomc
15 minutes ago
titomc
13 minutes ago
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is a central government agency of India. Its objective is to collect the biometric and demographic data of residents, store them in a centralised database, and issue a 12-digit unique identity number called Aadhaar to each resident. It is considered the world's largest national identification number project.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aadhaar
