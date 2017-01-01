Indeed not everything can be expressed in methods and variable names etc and so comments can be helpful occasionally. But the focus must be on clearly written code with comments as an exception, not a rule.
As for SDC being myopic, I beg to differ. Code (and contents) is for developers and machines. End users and API consumers should have documents (hence documentation) available to them for purposes of tutorials, user guides and references.
All of that being said, I'm not dogmatic about any of the above. I'd prefer my code to be self-documenting, but I understand it isn't always for any number of reasons.
It sometimes happens with self-documenting code too, but only when someone refactors enough of the code so that the class or method no longer matches the original name.
If you update code without updating the comments and it gets past review you have bigger problems that misleading comments.
Snarkily, how lazy* do you have to be to not even delete comments you make stale?
* And not as in the virtues of programming lazy.
but they usually are.
Code doesn't depend on variable/function names either. Yet you don't argue they fall out of sync, you simply update them. And this should be done for comments, too.
This is not true of comments.
If we could make outdated comments produce compilation errors, we would live in a wonderful world :)
First, other developers know that comments can grow stale, so they're unlikely to treat them as sacrosanct, although I admit to falling into that trap.
More importantly, most of the types of comments that Eric recommends can drift out of sync with the code and still be useful. Why is this code here? What happened previously that is no longer in the code? What tradeoffs have been chosen?
Aside from "why", or explaining overly clever one-liners, the kind of comments I always find necessary are those providing before/after example of data during a transformation; and example strings w/ resulting capture groups for regular expressions.
Example:
# "tag1,tag2,tag3:val" => tags: [tag1, tag2], metadata: [tag3:val]
# fun one-liner goes here
To me, those are the functions of commit messages, not code comments.
Of course, a "proper" IDE (and I don't know of any) would give you the context of the commit messages "impinging upon" any given line/block. Maybe something like Light Table (whatever happened to that?) could be configured to do this.
> Presenting an example usage of the function and example output
And that's what (formalized) docs are for. You can certainly generate those from docstring-style comments, if you like, but personally I feel like they get it the way of editing the code itself, and would be better kept in separate files.
(Consider: would you put the gettext translation table for a string, inline inside the source file that contains said string? The arguments are the same, I think.)
I'm witnessing this currently with the code base I'm maintaining.
If updating the code block results in code with a different intent... you're not updating it, you're replacing it, and should take out the original comment with the original code.
If I have a code block to maintain data synchronization with a a server - that's the intent; if the code is updated from long-polling to websockets, the intent hasn't changed.
I disagree. The _what_ is what your comments should tell me. The contract, and its preconditions and postconditions. Nothing more, nothing less.
