Political World Embraces Encrypted-Messaging App Signal Amid Fears of Hacking
(
wsj.com
)
11 points
by
bcaulfield
53 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
6 comments
|
favorite
ufmace
3 minutes ago
Could be an interesting article, anybody know how to read it? WSJ has been hiding the article text behind a paywall, and even Google doesn't seem to cache the full text.
reply
grzm
1 minute ago
The "web" link works for me. I know that it hasn't been working consistently, so YMMV.
reply
hendzen
21 minutes ago
really awesome that cutting edge crypto is being used by our elected officials & their aides to avoid public records laws!
reply
Esau
15 minutes ago
Worse, they are using it while trying to place back doors in it.
reply
tptacek
8 minutes ago
Thinking about the last year's worth of stories, there's really no way for them to win here, is there?
reply
RangerScience
11 minutes ago
:D:
reply
