Political World Embraces Encrypted-Messaging App Signal Amid Fears of Hacking (wsj.com)
11 points by bcaulfield 53 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





Could be an interesting article, anybody know how to read it? WSJ has been hiding the article text behind a paywall, and even Google doesn't seem to cache the full text.

The "web" link works for me. I know that it hasn't been working consistently, so YMMV.

really awesome that cutting edge crypto is being used by our elected officials & their aides to avoid public records laws!

Worse, they are using it while trying to place back doors in it.

Thinking about the last year's worth of stories, there's really no way for them to win here, is there?

:D:

