Whiteboard sticker for your laptop (sketchcase.com)
101 points by codeinterview 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 32 comments | favorite





Actually, this just gave me a crazy idea... what if laptop manufacturers included something low powered like a boogie board device on the outside of the screen, which could write / save directly to some small internal storage of the laptop, and then the resulting notes could be accessible via the laptop when turned on? Kind of like.. a poor man's tablet on the outside of a laptop? I wonder the cost of that vs. touch screens / digital pens.

I've seen some prototype laptops with a bistable e-ink touchscreen on the back, that could retain its image with the laptop turned off.

http://www.computerworld.com/article/2604775/intel-pastes-se...

And to erase it you could... shake your laptop?

The Boogie Board is erased by pressing a button.

I think this is a really good idea, but if you look on eBay you can buy a 200cm by 45cm (~ 78.7 in by 17.7in) vinyl whiteboard sticker for $5. You could buy this, trim it down and use it on a handful of laptops at a significantly cheaper cost. There are lots of other listings for "whiteboard vinyl sticker" but here is the $5 one:

http://www.ebay.com/itm/New-Vinyl-Wall-Sticker-Removable-Whi...

Also, I wonder if a "whiteboard magnet" would stick well to a mabook or aluminum bodied portable - wouldn't leave any residue: http://www.ebay.com/itm/17-x-11-Dry-Erase-Magnetic-Refrigera...

Aluminum won't attract the magnet usefully, unfortunately.

You can get a quart of chalkboard paint for $15.

You can even recycle broken laptops by painting the screen!

http://www.target.com/p/devine-color-by-valspar-1-quart-chal...

Stickers on laptops usually make Jony Ive sad, and he's sad enough already being locked in that white room with one set of clothes.

But this one is much better, because it occupies the entire laptop!

Hasn't this been created already? http://gizmodo.com/the-best-laptop-sticker-turns-your-comput...

Looks like they owe you some commission: every size of both models is sold out! ;)

This has been around for awhile now and you can actually order them today: http://www.drawattention.co/ (aside from them being sold out...)

Looks like a solution to a non-existing problem.

I think this is pretty neat and love all things whiteboard but the one annoyance is that I now need to carry around a whiteboard marker and eraser (if you don't want crap all over your fingers from erasing). Note: I don't think you can solve that problem.

And now I probably am carrying a backpack which makes paper + pen better. I think the #1 benefit of a whiteboard is the size. I can draw huge diagrams and everyone in the room can see and not have to huddle around a piece of paper.

I still think it is interesting....

> I think this is pretty neat and love all things whiteboard but the one annoyance is that I now need to carry around a whiteboard marker and eraser (if you don't want crap all over your fingers from erasing). Note: I don't think you can solve that problem.

I wish laptops had laptop-sized e-ink displays on the back of their normal displays. I mostly want that for reading, but since I'm wishing for things, I'll also now wish that these hypothetical displays are pressure sensitive, for writin' on.

Marker? No, you need that. Eraser? Kleenex is a good add to any bag – but you could also figure out some way of having a removable plastic overlay to preserve the diagram...

But, ultimately, your point about pen & paper was my thought too... And then I decided that ~$16 after shipping was cheap enough to try, even if I later decided paper was indeed better – so I ordered it.

The smallest whiteboard combined with the dirtiest laptop? No thanks!

Ive been using my laptop like this for years. I just bought some white plastic film you use to protect text books with and stuck it to the back of my Thinkpad. Works great for todo lists. I also agree that they should build a laptop like this where every free surface can be written on as a white board. It is surprising just how much I use this.

I think it's a neat idea but personally, I'll stick to a legal pad. I use them quite a bit, but not enough to justify switching to something like this and then taking photos of my work.

Google reports a 75% increase in searches on the terms "how to get dry erase marker out of clothing"

Or you can use a laptop with touch screen and/or a digital pen...

And Google and microsoft have note taking apps that makes your hand writing searchable.

Edit: wow, some people on HN really dislike touchscreens...

Yeah was just going to say, this is what the Surface Book was built for.

Microsoft has also a digital whiteboard product line that looks like oversized surface tablets.

Very expensive and very popular I've been told.

I have those as well but they're used for different purposes.

But from my experience this is exactly how people are using touchscreen laptops in meetings.

I don't see the point of adding a sticker to your laptop when it already can be used as a whiteboard with the added benefits of digitalisation (backup, share, undo, search...)

My fear would be that my notes are being erased when putting the notebook into my backpack.

I believe correctable pens solve this issue.

Wipebook (http://www.wipebook.com) did a short video comparing correctable vs. dry-erase vs. non-permanent pens:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=m-hE6VDAG_I

It demonstrates their resilience to accidental erasure.

or you would get dry erase crap all over the inside of your bag

Take a picture!

A lot of people actually share this concern and you are right if you're planning on keeping what's written. I personally use it for practicing coding interview questions and brainstorming.

I bought a whiteboard 2 weeks ago for my home "office". Thinking about it, it would have made sense to buy a big sticker instead which I can stick on one of my windows. For sure that would have been much cheaper. Plus, I would not have needed to drill holes in the wall.

I myself right directly _on_ the windows' surface. Works great! Though you need white color marker to do it at night. :)

Those stickers will work on your wall too.. not just your windows.

