http://www.computerworld.com/article/2604775/intel-pastes-se...
http://www.ebay.com/itm/New-Vinyl-Wall-Sticker-Removable-Whi...
Also, I wonder if a "whiteboard magnet" would stick well to a mabook or aluminum bodied portable - wouldn't leave any residue: http://www.ebay.com/itm/17-x-11-Dry-Erase-Magnetic-Refrigera...
You can even recycle broken laptops by painting the screen!
http://www.target.com/p/devine-color-by-valspar-1-quart-chal...
But this one is much better, because it occupies the entire laptop!
And now I probably am carrying a backpack which makes paper + pen better. I think the #1 benefit of a whiteboard is the size. I can draw huge diagrams and everyone in the room can see and not have to huddle around a piece of paper.
I still think it is interesting....
I wish laptops had laptop-sized e-ink displays on the back of their normal displays. I mostly want that for reading, but since I'm wishing for things, I'll also now wish that these hypothetical displays are pressure sensitive, for writin' on.
But, ultimately, your point about pen & paper was my thought too... And then I decided that ~$16 after shipping was cheap enough to try, even if I later decided paper was indeed better – so I ordered it.
And Google and microsoft have note taking apps that makes your hand writing searchable.
Edit: wow, some people on HN really dislike touchscreens...
Very expensive and very popular I've been told.
I don't see the point of adding a sticker to your laptop when it already can be used as a whiteboard with the added benefits of digitalisation (backup, share, undo, search...)
Wipebook (http://www.wipebook.com) did a short video comparing correctable vs. dry-erase vs. non-permanent pens:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=m-hE6VDAG_I
It demonstrates their resilience to accidental erasure.
