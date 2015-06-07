Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Massive networks of fake accounts found on Twitter (bbc.com)
76 points by randomname2 1 hour ago





I would imagine that it's possible that some of the people reading these comments might already know a lot more detail about Twitter/Facebook bots than this story goes into.

Although you fine folks might remember me from a few other projects, I'm currently a Graphics Editor at The New York Times. We're actively curious and interested in pursuing lines of inquiry about this sort of behavior, and if any HN'ers have any interesting leads or tips, I'd encourage you to get in touch. You can reach me at my username @nytimes.com, or email me and I'll send you my Signal number.

If you want another angle on the story, consider non-bot bots. (aka "sock puppets")

You have an argument with someone on twitter and the next second 4 or 5 newly formed eggs with 1 follower apiece pile in to defend the other POV, sometimes without regard to civility.

It could be a coincidence.

Or it could be that the person you were debating let their ID out in another way.

Huh.

The landline telephone business has, for a long time now, been compromised by spammers and bots (telemarketing calls and robocalls). I canceled my land line about four years ago after going for three months without receiving a single call I wanted.

It seems the commercial social networks are headed for the same fate. And, they're headed for hardnosed and unpleasant regulation by governments. They probably need to clean up their acts.

My cell phone's the same way now. Maybe one in ten calls, at best, isn't phone-spam. And that's with being on the Do Not Call list. I've been trying to figure out a way to do without an actual phone (except maybe a burner on the off chance I need to call 911) as a result. Text is by far the more valuable side of my phone plan, but mostly because everyone wants to use it for auth these days (I could switch to another messaging service for actual communication with people I know)

I have important numbers set to come through, everyone else just rings out silently (and I disabled voicemail), either you are a contact and I'll ring back or I just delete the call notification.

Does anyone know if any of the social media sites have release info on their relative bot counts?

I'm curious because I've seen the same posts in different places and now see a ton of comments boiling down to "Source?" again. The later used to be everywhere 8-9 years ago, but were typically people that actually wanted a source to read not just spam the question. Now it seems they are spamming it to distract from the real conversations.

I get your analogy, but the great thing about landlines is you can selectively forward unwanted callers to anything you feel like. Social media websites don't tend to have anything like that.

I get just as much if not more telemarketer/phishing on my cell as my landline. Just one data point, for sure, but is there any reason to think landlines are less secure than mobiles?

This seems like a pretty straightforward thing to identify. I remember when the NYT's story, "The Agency", was published [0], some of the fake accounts it had mentioned were still up. Even though the accounts in that story were actually populated by real people, the sockpuppetry was pretty easy to identify. One: the accounts' past tweets right up until they started spreading the news about the fake U.S. disaster were in Russian. Two, all of the tweets of the fake news had almost exactly the same number of favorites and retweets (around 300), and you could see that everyone in that cluster was just retweeting each other.

I'm more fascinated by the spam by Facebook accounts. These show up all the time in relatively popular comment sections, and yet apparently FB doesn't care, or the problem is trickier to automatically flag. For example, this comment [1] is clearly spam...but if you click through to the account, it seems to be a real person [1], with a normal-seemingly friend network, mundane photos of life that aren't obviously stock photography. There are a few junk comments (a bunch of "hi's", but as an outsider, this is what makes FB a lot trickier to analyze, because you don't know how much privacy that user has enabled on their own account.

[0] https://www.nytimes.com/2015/06/07/magazine/the-agency.html

[1] http://imgur.com/a/Rr8d3

[2] https://www.facebook.com/gulfam.raj

Does FB really have an incentive to care though? Obviously it should dilute the effectiveness of their advertising system, but if people still keep throwing money at them...

I'm not in that industry , so I'm genuinely asking

This happens some on the Twitter side as well. I've had two friends accounts get hacked and turned into subtle spam bots.

Is it not counter-productive to state "this is not a fake and not a scammer and not report this" in that Facebook comment?

I wonder how many of those Facebook spam comments are entirely real accounts that've been compromised (access tokens and/or logins). Would make them even harder to detect.

You don't even need that. You just need a bunk chrome extension or local spyware and they can easily redirect the occasional FB comment through a remote infected node which is a real person, likely logged into facebook, of which they likely have access to hundreds of thousands. Let the person change their FB credentials all they want to try to get out of that.

In their recent SEC filings, Twitter estimates around 5% of the MAUs are spammers or bots. They also estimate they have 317 million MAUs, which when you work it out gives around 16.7 million monthly spammers or bots.

Numbers come from their 2016 Q3 filing https://investor.twitterinc.com/secfiling.cfm?filingID=15645...

There was a "Ask HN:" post about Twitter bots the other day: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13497235

Strange that these bots aren't spammy but are posting every minute or two. I wonder what they're for...

https://twitter.com/superpolice001

https://twitter.com/superpolice002

https://twitter.com/superpolice003

UCL has dropped the ball on marketing itself. If this had been a student at MIT or Harvard, the article headline would have started with "MIT/Harvard Researcher ..." instead of burying the school's name in tiny print in the middle of the article.

reply


That's true for most universities. Some universities get billing in the headline, most do not. This is not a function of the press department, but about the editor's perception of the public's perception.

Anecdotally I've seen a huge uptick in spam/bots following my main account on Twitter since the beginning of the year. Probably 50%+ of my new followers have been accounts with no profile picture, no tweets, and close to zero followers.

I found it interesting that a Member of parliament on twitter had hundreds of obvious bot followers. I presumed he was buying 'popularity'. Maybe more sinister. Lots of them very recent

Hundreds out of how many? I get a fair number of bot followers on an account I don't really care about.

I'm not surprised [1][2][3][4][5][6][7][8].

[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=11905266#11906591 [2] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9170433 [3] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=485659 [4] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=5525638 [5] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=5501654 [6] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=5996790 [7] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=833188 [8] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=4346386

The only surprising detail here is the small number mentioned (350K).

Twitter fake accounts are expected to be counted in MMs.

I get follows from obvious bots (bio: "click here for 5000 follows") very regularly on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Instagram almost always removes the account, Facebook has always responded the account "doesn't violate the rules", and Twitter I'm not sure about, but I always block and report that garbage.

Spam was a serious and growing problem before the major providers got serious about filtering. For now I just report clickbait feeds as spam and hope for the best.

if youve not read it already, here is an excellent interview with Andrés Sepúlveda who has helped to "rig elections throughout Latin America for almost a decade" partly through using twitter bots and similar techniques. https://www.bloomberg.com/features/2016-how-to-hack-an-elect...

Oh, it's a lot more than 350k.

- messages being posted only from Windows phones

The smoking gun. What real person still has one of those.

Disclaimer: I owned a Nokia Lumia 920 for > 2 years.

Bot accounts, not fake accounts. I don't even know what the latter means—plenty of people don't associate twitter with their real name. And why would you!

Secondly, of course there are this many. There are probably many more. I run several bots myself; there's nothing wrong with this.

Twitter's TOS is only as good as its enforcement, and if there's anything twitter is terrible at, it's having any control over its community.

A fake account on social media (as far as I have seen) can be things like alter-egos. There was a subculture on Facebook of making fake 'emo' accounts. They used to clog up my suggested friends list.

"Fake" implies deception: it's fake because it counterfeits or forges something else that is real.

An anonymous or pseudonymous Twitter account run by a human, in the way that a human is expected to use a Twitter account, is not a fake account: it's real, just pseudonymous. A bot account that's clearly a bot, like @big_ben_clock or @choochoobot, isn't a fake account either: it doesn't pretend to be anything other than what it is.

From the article: "These accounts did not act like the bots other researchers had found but were clearly not being run by humans."

One thing a network of fake accounts could be doing is inflating follower counts. A follow from a pseudonymous account that corresponds to an actual human isn't fake. Even a constant factor or constant term from a small number of humans with multiple accounts isn't particularly deceptive. But thousands or millions of follows from accounts run by a handful of humans is deceptive.

Another thing a fake account could be doing is spreading propaganda by creating the impression that many people agree with a political opinion, when these "people" are just canned responses, or humans assisted by automation (but capable of making human replies across large numbers of accounts).

On the same topic. I think he might have discovered the same botnet. http://sadbottrue.com/article/51/

To me, it seems like a set of QA/test accounts for Twitter to do load testing and whatnot.

It is trivial to create a BOT type twitter account.

1. Get burner email and phone number

2. Post bot to DO, AWS or run it on a raspi

3. ???

4. Profit from all those sweet followers.

Many of them look entirely "real" or they can be hilariously obvious. I would bet it is happening on Facebook, Instagram, Snap and any other social network where "value" is derived from followers/eyeballs.

I think this story is getting more coverage than the one from a few months ago that showed that, for instance, both Clinton and Trump had millions of fake accounts following them:

> Per eZanga, 4.3 million—or 39 percent—of Trump's more than 11 million Twitter followers as of August came from fake accounts while the other 6.7 million are actually real users. And for Clinton, 3.1 million—or 37 percent—of her more than 8 million followers were fake while 5.3 million come from real accounts.

http://www.adweek.com/news/technology/more-third-presidentia...

350,000 is about 0.1% of Twitter's user base. Does anyone here think the number of fake accounts isn't orders of magnitude higher than that?

> A Twitter spokesman said the social network had clear policy on automation that was "strictly enforced".

> Users were barred from writing programs that automatically followed or unfollowed accounts or which "favourited" tweets in bulk, he said.

I am constantly getting followed by accounts with tens or hundreds of thousands of follows and followers, usually checkmarked accounts though I've never heard of them. It's painfully obvious these verified users are using bots to randomly follow people, both to spam my inbox with "you have a new follower" messages and to encourage people to "follow back".

But Twitter does nothing about it. It's not "strictly enforced" at all.

I have a twitter account but never use it (in fact never tweeted anything). Every few years or so I get curious and log in and, lo and behold, I have 10-20 more followers than I did last time. Not sure if they are fake, bots, random people, who knows?

This is a great way to spread fake news and get people to see it/engage with it.

