Show HN: Snappd – Easily upload and discover great stories from Snapchat/Instagram (apple.com)
1 point by rustywicket 13 minutes ago





Hey, just launched Snappd first real app we have made using Swift.

Idea came about as I spent a lot of time making stories on Snapchat myself (tips on development) all for the content to be lost after 24 hours.

We made Snappd to easily let creators upload their stories so they can be rediscovered and actually add in sharing for stories that would otherwise have just been lost.

(Full redesign and bug fixes coming super soon.)

