How to avoid accepting the privacy reminder from Google?

For one year or so I'm refusing to click on the accept link of Google's privacy reminder. I try very hard to use other search engines instead, but Google's search results are just too good in my opinion. These are the tricks I use to avoid accepting Google's privacy policies: - Using a VIM browser plugin that still let's me scroll through the site and click links although there is a big Google popup on the screen that prevents users from using the mouse to open links. - Deleting the browser history. After deleting it, the popup does not appear anymore for some days (it seems to me that there is a cookie used by Google in order to make sure new users do not immediately get the popup - but as soon as the cookie is some days old, Google wants to have the privacy policy accepted). - Using google.me instead - this never gave me the popup.