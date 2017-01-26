We started Peer5 4 years ago, when we heard about WebRTC, and thought this is a ground changing technology that fundamentally change the way the web could work. Yea, and also because we’re geeks that love cool technologies like that.
I’ll be here to answer any questions, and get feedback from you guys.
We've also just announced the YC investment (W17) and our new native Android SDK on TC (https://techcrunch.com/2017/01/26/peer5-y-combinator/)
Thanks!
reply
As a mobile user I would hate to have my data being use by some random company...
It this address in some way?
They could notice if monitoring upstream bandwidth, although this would be absolutley negligible on Wifi connections.
We started Peer5 4 years ago, when we heard about WebRTC, and thought this is a ground changing technology that fundamentally change the way the web could work. Yea, and also because we’re geeks that love cool technologies like that. I’ll be here to answer any questions, and get feedback from you guys.
We've also just announced the YC investment (W17) and our new native Android SDK on TC (https://techcrunch.com/2017/01/26/peer5-y-combinator/) Thanks!