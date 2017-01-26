Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Launch HN: Peer5 (YC W17) – Serverless CDN
25 points by shacharz 44 minutes ago





Hi HN, I’m Shachar, co-founder and CTO of Peer5 - A P2P CDN for Video

We started Peer5 4 years ago, when we heard about WebRTC, and thought this is a ground changing technology that fundamentally change the way the web could work. Yea, and also because we’re geeks that love cool technologies like that. I’ll be here to answer any questions, and get feedback from you guys.

We've also just announced the YC investment (W17) and our new native Android SDK on TC (https://techcrunch.com/2017/01/26/peer5-y-combinator/) Thanks!


Hey everyone - this is Michael Seibel - I'm one of the group partners for Peer5 and I'm really excited they have launched. If you have any questions for me - feel free to ask :)

I was pondering to collaborate in a similar project and my main concern was mobile bandwith use.

As a mobile user I would hate to have my data being use by some random company...

It this address in some way?

Right, that's a great point. We take into account whether your mobile device is currently using Cellular or Wifi and make decisions based on that. (Today Cellular devices would not be uploading at all, just leeching)

How about non-mobile devices? (Laptops tethered to phones, 3G-based Wifi-hotspots, ...)

Great :)

shacharz: Any plans of working with the IPFS team? They're solving many similar problems, and they do have an js client.

Hey guys! Your site looks awesome! Sorry for my noobness, but what is a serverless CDN, who is it for, and why do I need it?

Serverless CDN is the term we use to describe a CDN that uses no servers for the Content it self. It's actually a Peer-to-Peer Content Delivery Network. Big content providers (like Netflix, Youtube, ESPN) can use that to deliver their content more efficiently and improve their users' experience. That results in less rebuffering for their users and lower costs on infrastructure.

You can turn a website visitor into a content delivery endpoint without them even noticing? I find that hard to believe.

There are no downloads or plugins to make it work. All data moves through WebRTC after just a 2 lines of js. Web pages enabled with Peer5 look exactly the same as they did before it was implemented.

They could notice if monitoring upstream bandwidth, although this would be absolutley negligible on Wifi connections.

How is this different from PeerCDN?

