Ask HN: What new development technology in the last 3 years is worth learning?

For the last 3-4 years I've been working at a super small startup doing Rails, and basically just using my existing technical knowledge and avoiding the learning cost of new technologies. I know React has gained a lot of popularity -- what else is worth looking at as I take my head out of the sand?
Not limited to web programming; OpenCV and other technologies are neat too!
Understanding JWT and how it works as it seems to gain momentum.
Angular2, React, Vue I think are all worth learning and playing with as each developer will have a different taste. It looks like React is getting a lot of traction everywhere.
ES6, Promises, Async/Await, TypeScript, Babel, WebPack etc are definitely worth getting familiar with.
