Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What new development technology in the last 3 years is worth learning?
8 points by derwiki 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 10 comments | favorite
For the last 3-4 years I've been working at a super small startup doing Rails, and basically just using my existing technical knowledge and avoiding the learning cost of new technologies. I know React has gained a lot of popularity -- what else is worth looking at as I take my head out of the sand?

Not limited to web programming; OpenCV and other technologies are neat too!






I would say the serverless model in general, is going to take off (it already is) really fast. Infrastructure as code, security as code. Big data, machine learning, neural networks/deep learning is taking off so without doing a PhD, at least high level awareness of the field is definitely worth learning, from Spark to Tensorflow, it's good to have familiarity with the field.

Understanding JWT and how it works as it seems to gain momentum.

Angular2, React, Vue I think are all worth learning and playing with as each developer will have a different taste. It looks like React is getting a lot of traction everywhere.

ES6, Promises, Async/Await, TypeScript, Babel, WebPack etc are definitely worth getting familiar with.

reply


To start on OpenCV and deep learning and image recognition you should check out http://www.pyimagesearch.com/ I've found his tutorials and books to be very good.

reply


React Native is gaining a lot of traction for cross-platform mobile development. My company has started to transition to RN over Xamarin for our enterprise app development.

Functional languages have begun to gain popularity and coverage as well.

On the frontend Elm is excellent. On the backend Elixir and the web framework Phoenix offer top notch developer experiences.

If you have experience in the dot net world... Dot Net Core is shaping up to be a revolutionary rewrite of the dot net ecosystem. It's fast and lean, as well as cross-platform.

If you are into lower level languages, Rust & Go have picked up a ton of steam in the past few years. Until recently they have been stuck in the systems level programming niche, but Go especially is beginning to take hold for API and more "front side of the backend" development.

reply


>React Native

now also NativeScript and up and coming Weex (React Native for Vue, built by alibaba)

reply


.Net core seems really cool, but I don't see it getting anywhere for a while. Most of the enterprise is still using .Net standard. It is near to impossible for me to get a job working on an ASP.Net Core codebase right now, because everyone seems to still be using .Net standard.

reply


Fair point. For enterprise the transition will likely take 3-5 years minimum before Dot Net Core really catches hold.

But for startups or faster moving enterprise shops, Dot Net Core does present a more exciting (and flexible) ecosystem.

reply


Mind if I ask why you chose RN over Xamarin? I'm currently going a similar decision and would love to hear your thought process.

reply


The Unity game engine married to HTC Vive is really easy yet powerful. I'd recommend that.

reply


C++14 and C++17.

reply


Clojure & ClojureScript (over React)

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: