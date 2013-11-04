>The meeting now planned for Feb. 16 will take place outside of any government circles. Rather than at CDC, it will be held at the nonprofit Carter Center in Atlanta. It will be a one-day event rather than the three days originally planned.
It saddens me when government suppresses science.
reply
Also, when you stop giving all the important, flashy stuff to the president and let Congress have a bit of limelight, you'll probably find them rising to the challenge (more than today, at least, where Congress only gets credit for the boring stuff that the president don't want).
There's no public explanation as to why the original meeting was canceled. Referring to it as "government supressing science" is speculation.
That aside, not promoting a particular theory, practice, or direction for research isn't "suppressing science" either. It's just not promoting the particular things that you'd like promoted.
If science supported their agenda it would be hailed as the second coming.
- Eliezer Yudkowsky, Harry Potter and the Methods of Rationality http://www.hpmor.com/chapter/65
What? No, thats suppressing science.
Science also says walls are hard for humans to walk through, and they're not disputing that.
> argue that the agency should have gone forward with the summit unless told otherwise by the Trump administration
Which implies that the Trump administration is not officially behind the cancellation. It could be unofficially behind it, or actors within the CDC could be utilizing the new political climate to cause this cancellation - whether that's in an attempt to help these aspects of the agency avoid notice, or in attempt to suppress... Further information needed.
> Benjamin called the move a “strategic retreat” given the climate skepticism of the incoming administration.
That said, I realize this was likely a joke comment. Still thought I'd point out the age factor, though.
Since proponents of the OP's view probably won't believe you or me, but will respond to appeals to authority, here's Vint Cerf with Bob Kahn (the co-authors of TCP/IP [1]):
http://amsterdam.nettime.org/Lists-Archives/nettime-l-0009/m...
> No one person or even small group of persons exclusively "invented" the Internet. It is the result of many years of ongoing collaboration among people in government and the university community. But as the two people who designed the basic architecture and the core protocols that make the Internet work, we would like to acknowledge VP Gore's contributions as a Congressman, Senator and as Vice President. No other elected official, to our knowledge, has made a greater contribution over a longer period of time.
[1]: https://www.cs.princeton.edu/courses/archive/fall06/cos561/p...
In it they routinely poke fun at Al Gore, having his character go around saying "I invented the internet!" among other things.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/fact-checker/wp/2013/11/...
https://youtu.be/BnFJ8cHAlco?t=46s
>The meeting now planned for Feb. 16 will take place outside of any government circles. Rather than at CDC, it will be held at the nonprofit Carter Center in Atlanta. It will be a one-day event rather than the three days originally planned.
It saddens me when government suppresses science.
reply