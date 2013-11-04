Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
CDC’s canceled climate change conference is back on thanks to Al Gore (washingtonpost.com)
>Emails sent to participants and scheduled speakers did not explain the reason behind CDC’s decision. Nor did the agency offer an explanation in response to a request for comment from The Washington Post, saying only that it was exploring the possibility of holding the event later in the year.

>The meeting now planned for Feb. 16 will take place outside of any government circles. Rather than at CDC, it will be held at the nonprofit Carter Center in Atlanta. It will be a one-day event rather than the three days originally planned.

It saddens me when government suppresses science.

I sorely hope that Trump will teach Americans to get over their misguided king-complex and realise that the president should be a figurehead with limited power, and an executive leader only during time sensitive (military) crises. The rest of the government should be governed by properly legislated remits, and answering to Congress, not the president. It's ridiculous and a recipe for disaster to leave so many policy areas to the whim of a single person.

Leaving it up to "the people" (read: Congress) over the past decade would've surely put us in a much worse position.

The cost of getting what you want from the president is the next president undoing it. Over the long term, I suspect that's way more destructive and wasteful than waiting longer for Congress to decide to do something which then stands a chance of being the law for a while and actually achieving something.

Also, when you stop giving all the important, flashy stuff to the president and let Congress have a bit of limelight, you'll probably find them rising to the challenge (more than today, at least, where Congress only gets credit for the boring stuff that the president don't want).

I voted for Obama, but I'm not so sure Congress would have been (much) worse.

> It saddens me when government suppresses science.

There's no public explanation as to why the original meeting was canceled. Referring to it as "government supressing science" is speculation.

That aside, not promoting a particular theory, practice, or direction for research isn't "suppressing science" either. It's just not promoting the particular things that you'd like promoted.

They don't suppress science, they just suppress stuff they don't like with no regard for facts.

If science supported their agenda it would be hailed as the second coming.

> "Lies propagate, that's what I'm saying. You've got to tell more lies to cover them up, lie about every fact that's connected to the first lie. And if you kept on lying, and you kept on trying to cover it up, sooner or later you'd even have to start lying about the general laws of thought. Like, someone is selling you some kind of alternative medicine that doesn't work, and any double-blind experimental study will confirm that it doesn't work. So if someone wants to go on defending the lie, they've got to get you to disbelieve in the experimental method. Like, the experimental method is just for merely scientific kinds of medicine, not amazing alternative medicine like theirs. Or a good and virtuous person should believe as strongly as they can, no matter what the evidence says. Or truth doesn't exist and there's no such thing as objective reality. A lot of common wisdom like that isn't just mistaken, it's anti-epistemology, it's systematically wrong. Every rule of rationality that tells you how to find the truth, there's someone out there who needs you to believe the opposite. If you once tell a lie, the truth is ever after your enemy; and there's a lot of people out there telling lies—"

- Eliezer Yudkowsky, Harry Potter and the Methods of Rationality http://www.hpmor.com/chapter/65

Even in the scientific community there are arguments about epistemology -- thus the occasional paradigm shift. Currently many scientific disciplines are overly reliant on Frequentist evidence, but many scientists only have a weak understanding of statistics, so we've ended up in a situation where most published studies in some fields are not reproducible. I expect the dominant episteme will shift within the next couple decades.

Suppressing facts is suppressing science.

>They don't suppress science, they just suppress stuff they don't like with no regard for facts.

What? No, thats suppressing science.

I suppose it's just a pedantic issue, but if someone found a chemical which, proven by science, Latinos are particularly allergic to, the administration would probably buy it to coat their mythical wall with.

Science also says walls are hard for humans to walk through, and they're not disputing that.

To be fair:

> argue that the agency should have gone forward with the summit unless told otherwise by the Trump administration

Which implies that the Trump administration is not officially behind the cancellation. It could be unofficially behind it, or actors within the CDC could be utilizing the new political climate to cause this cancellation - whether that's in an attempt to help these aspects of the agency avoid notice, or in attempt to suppress... Further information needed.

Chilling effects are a thing, I don't think they should be dismissed just like that. FTA:

> Benjamin called the move a “strategic retreat” given the climate skepticism of the incoming administration.

It appears though, with the fact that DOE staff were asked to dob in any co-workers that had gone to UN summits on climate change, that the Trump administration is prepared to go on witch hunts.

It's good to see that this issue has expanded beyond the realm of politics. There is hope when non government organizations are able to put something together in the absence of federal participation.

Thanks to the Carter Center here in Atlanta for hosting it as well! And all the foundations that pitched in.

Al Gore 2020?

He'll be 72 in 2020. That'd make him easily the oldest President inaugurated. Biden reportedly shied away from it because of his age (74) and Sanders (75) has said age would probably prevent him from running again in 2020 (although he hasn't ruled it out completely from what I remember). Given he ran and lost (although I guess not technically...) 20 years previous, I can't imagine he'd consider it.

That said, I realize this was likely a joke comment. Still thought I'd point out the age factor, though.

Haha good idea since the last 1990s Democrat retread did so well.

Al Gore actually did do a lot for the internet. His role was very similar; he organizes and promotes, but he's obviously not an actual scientist.

Correct. That infamous statement was taken out of context.

Since proponents of the OP's view probably won't believe you or me, but will respond to appeals to authority, here's Vint Cerf with Bob Kahn (the co-authors of TCP/IP [1]):

http://amsterdam.nettime.org/Lists-Archives/nettime-l-0009/m...

> No one person or even small group of persons exclusively "invented" the Internet. It is the result of many years of ongoing collaboration among people in government and the university community. But as the two people who designed the basic architecture and the core protocols that make the Internet work, we would like to acknowledge VP Gore's contributions as a Congressman, Senator and as Vice President. No other elected official, to our knowledge, has made a greater contribution over a longer period of time.

[1]: https://www.cs.princeton.edu/courses/archive/fall06/cos561/p...

I think that (misleading) meme was started by the television show "South Park".

In it they routinely poke fun at Al Gore, having his character go around saying "I invented the internet!" among other things.

No, South Park just picked up an existing joke. He said he "took the initiative in creating the internet" in an interview, Wired picked it up, some Republicans saw it and released some (honestly pretty gentle) press releases making fun of him, and then it went mainstream.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/fact-checker/wp/2013/11/...

It was started by Al Gore:

https://youtu.be/BnFJ8cHAlco?t=46s

He is owed a lot of credit in bringing climate change into the mainstream.

Would you like a new stick to beat up that dead horse?

