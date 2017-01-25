I'm all web now, and I love it too, but sometimes I just wish I could go back to the good old WPF days!
The extensive tooling involved with frontend web development and the constant religious wars between frameworks can get exhausting.
Although, I never got Intellisense working in VS if I declare #using <windows.winmd> in C++/Win32 projects.
A simpler and a lot more interesting alternative (for Win32) is the excellent cppwinrt library[1]
[0] https://software.intel.com/en-us/articles/using-winrt-apis-f...
[1] https://github.com/Microsoft/cppwinrt
Just the same, it's cool that it can be added without having to completely migrate/rework an application.
This is nice because it encapsulates both OS version API differences and device capabilities.
