Measuring the Effectiveness of Startup Directory Websites
(
triphappy.com
)
1 point
by
gsylvie
17 minutes ago
|
gsylvie
16 minutes ago
> 120 days later, we finally have enough data to measure the effectiveness of our campaign. Out of 79 websites we submitted TripHappy to, only 27 placed links on their site, resulting in a lackluster 214 referrals. For comparison, we had 182,000 sessions over this same period of time from other marketing efforts. To make matters worse, only 9 of these links were SEO-positive do-follow links. Looking back, it was certainly not worth our time.
182,000 total sessions vs. 214 sessions from Startup Directory links! Ouch!
