Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Microsoft earnings blow past estimates in every category, beats Street (cnbc.com)
6 points by belltaco 11 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Seems like what was good for developers and hackers is good for their bottom line. So glad this "new" Microsoft is working for them as well as for us.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: