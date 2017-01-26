Hacker News
Microsoft earnings blow past estimates in every category, beats Street
cnbc.com
baldfat
3 minutes ago
Seems like what was good for developers and hackers is good for their bottom line. So glad this "new" Microsoft is working for them as well as for us.
