Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
“How” ages faster than “why”
(
hackernoon.com
)
14 points
by
mooreds
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
5 comments
|
favorite
sametmax
14 minutes ago
Yeah but you can't usually understand "why" before getting some "how".
reply
zitterbewegung
37 minutes ago
I agree that how ages faster than why but I would like to add that how ages slower than people think how ages.
reply
stephengillie
35 minutes ago
Could you be more specific?
reply
TazeTSchnitzel
3 minutes ago
I'm not the person you're replying to, but: technology stacks live for a long time. What's hot changes, but what was hot yesterday and the day before will still be in use for many projects, including new ones.
reply
zip1234
5 minutes ago
I think he may be referring to the fact that the Angular 1 code referred to in the article will likely be maintained for quite awhile.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply