Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
“How” ages faster than “why” (hackernoon.com)
14 points by mooreds 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





Yeah but you can't usually understand "why" before getting some "how".

reply


I agree that how ages faster than why but I would like to add that how ages slower than people think how ages.

reply


Could you be more specific?

reply


I'm not the person you're replying to, but: technology stacks live for a long time. What's hot changes, but what was hot yesterday and the day before will still be in use for many projects, including new ones.

reply


I think he may be referring to the fact that the Angular 1 code referred to in the article will likely be maintained for quite awhile.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: