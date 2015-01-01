Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Whoishiring.io – all tech jobs mapped out (whoishiring.io)
39 points by xando 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





Hi! This is the second “Show HN” for whoishiring.io. In the summer of 2015 I posted (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=983895) here for the first time with the site visualizing job offers from Hacker News’ “Who is Hiring” on a map. Over the course of 1.5 years I’ve spent a lot of time improving it (thank you for all feedback), and decided to turn my “Show HN” project into business. After Daniel’s (dang) suggestion I’m doing “Show HN” for whoishiring.io again — today as a product (https://blog.whoishiring.io/shut-up-and-give-me-your-money/)

Here’s the backstory. The whoishiring.io website launched around August 2015. It was a simple side project done for my own purpose - to see where jobs are. Even though I was aware of similar projects that existed at that time, I already had a "map search" tool ready, so I decided to build on it. The fist “Show HN” was received really well, it ended up as nr 42 in the top “Show HN” of all the time. I received tons of feedback, good words, and suggestions. This gave me the idea and motivation to push the project forward.

Today, whoishiring.io has evolved quite a bit and has come a long way from what I started with. The Hacker News’ "Who is Hiring" thread is still there, however not alone, but along with 22 other sources (~15000 jobs). The core idea still remains the same - to keep everything on the map and make it accessible and visible to make a job hunt a less painful process.

Here are a few important things and I want to push the project forward having them in mind:

1. it’s free. Just use Hacker News’ “Who is Hiring”. I will import it. This will be our secret and it will remain that way. When you do, please pay attention to thread description — it says how to format the first line so that the job ad looks good on whoishiring. More about the formatting (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13080505)

2. To recruiters: please use a real company name, otherwise no! I’m building this to bring back transparency.

3. Internships are important. I won’t be charging for internships, you shouldn’t punish companies for helping people trying to get into IT. Also, internship is a cost for the company by design.

4. If you’re using ATS, like Greenhouse, Lever, SmartRecruiters etc., they have API, which we can use. Please write me an email at sebastian@whoishiring.io and I will synchronise your jobs posts. No need to copy-paste.

5. I’m planning to allocate 10% of the income to charities. The main idea is to find those teaching children to write code. But since I am now testing this process I chose a few that are doing a great job for the Internet in general: Code.org, Wikimedia, EFF, and local from Poland Fundacja Media 3.0 — because you should support local community!

On the road map I have:

* improving search searches

* implementing trends page with IT trends (languages, framework, databases…)

* fix the back button

All suggestions are welcome and appreciated. Please leave a comment here or just write me an email.

Also, since I get this question often, the stack is: Angular, Python, Django, ElasticSearch.

reply


Is there, or will there be, a way to filter for only jobs posted on HN? (I expected the button at the bottom to accomplish this, fwiw)

reply


Pardon me for missing something presumably obvious, but what is the source of revenue & pricing model?

reply


One idea for you stats page - Number of job listings over time, broken down by various attributes (programming language, location, source of post, etc...). There is a lot of talk of another dot-com bubble, and this could be another data point to argue about. I would imagine it would be a good leading indicator as well.

reply


Yes, this really good idea. I would really like to make the stats page useful (not marketing useful).

Recently I did something like this https://blog.whoishiring.io/hacker-news-who-is-hiring-2016-i... even though it wont have answer if there is a bubble or not. There are interesting trends there and numbers to back them up

reply


There aren't really any jobs near Ashland, Oregon – it's just that "Talent" and "Remote" are both names of towns in the area.

reply


Giant thanks for making this. A suggestion, though: the "remote" switch should probably imply "or". A search for jobs in Chicago OR remote would be more more useful than Chicago AND remote. The latter currently returns Chicago-based companies that hire remotely.

reply


Might need to work on your filter a bit. "Senior Children's Magazine Designer" doesn't sound very tech to me.

reply


I agree this shouldn't be here. For my defence I can only say that I trusted the source, I guess too much. I will look into it. Thanks for catching it.

reply


How do you detect jobs posted on multiple sites? Do they get listed twice?

reply


I have naive checksum, right now. I compare basic characters think ascii. This doesn't work in all cases, but most jobs post is copy-paste, so it does work most of the time.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: