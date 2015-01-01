Here’s the backstory. The whoishiring.io website launched around August 2015. It was a simple side project done for my own purpose - to see where jobs are. Even though I was aware of similar projects that existed at that time, I already had a "map search" tool ready, so I decided to build on it. The fist “Show HN” was received really well, it ended up as nr 42 in the top “Show HN” of all the time. I received tons of feedback, good words, and suggestions. This gave me the idea and motivation to push the project forward.
Today, whoishiring.io has evolved quite a bit and has come a long way from what I started with. The Hacker News’ "Who is Hiring" thread is still there, however not alone, but along with 22 other sources (~15000 jobs). The core idea still remains the same - to keep everything on the map and make it accessible and visible to make a job hunt a less painful process.
Here are a few important things and I want to push the project forward having them in mind:
1. it’s free. Just use Hacker News’ “Who is Hiring”. I will import it. This will be our secret and it will remain that way. When you do, please pay attention to thread description — it says how to format the first line so that the job ad looks good on whoishiring. More about the formatting (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13080505)
2. To recruiters: please use a real company name, otherwise no! I’m building this to bring back transparency.
3. Internships are important. I won’t be charging for internships, you shouldn’t punish companies for helping people trying to get into IT. Also, internship is a cost for the company by design.
4. If you’re using ATS, like Greenhouse, Lever, SmartRecruiters etc., they have API, which we can use. Please write me an email at sebastian@whoishiring.io and I will synchronise your jobs posts. No need to copy-paste.
5. I’m planning to allocate 10% of the income to charities. The main idea is to find those teaching children to write code. But since I am now testing this process I chose a few that are doing a great job for the Internet in general: Code.org, Wikimedia, EFF, and local from Poland Fundacja Media 3.0 — because you should support local community!
On the road map I have:
* improving search searches
* implementing trends page with IT trends (languages, framework, databases…)
* fix the back button
All suggestions are welcome and appreciated. Please leave a comment here or just write me an email.
Also, since I get this question often, the stack is: Angular, Python, Django, ElasticSearch.
Recently I did something like this https://blog.whoishiring.io/hacker-news-who-is-hiring-2016-i... even though it wont have answer if there is a bubble or not. There are interesting trends there and numbers to back them up
