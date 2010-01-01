Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
John Carmack on the Government (facebook.com)
18 points by badmon 10 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





A tech god start talking about topic he does not understand well enough, and the article is full of descriptions without much data to back.

No one is immune from human nature after all.

reply


Yup massive respect for Carmack on a technical level but I can't agree with him here. At least on the individual level US has one of the lower income tax rates when compared to Europe or Canada. I don't see how going even lower would benefit US society as a whole(spending a little less on the military might help though).

reply


Yeah... with no sources for the extremely sweeping claims made, it's just a rant.

reply


Considering recent changes in the US government's leadership, this really needs a (2010) in the title.

reply


I feel like ther's some James Madison there:

Ambition must be made to counteract ambition. The interest of the man must be connected with the constitutional rights of the place. It may be a reflection on human nature, that such devices should be necessary to control the abuses of government. But what is government itself, but the greatest of all reflections on human nature? If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary. In framing a government which is to be administered by men over men, the great difficulty lies in this: you must first enable the government to control the governed; and in the next place oblige it to control itself.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: