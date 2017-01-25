Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How to leak to the press (niemanlab.org)
174 points by anjalik 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 69 comments | favorite





The very fact that an organization like the Nieman Foundation can publish something like this article without first having the good sense of enabling required TLS on their website is frighteningly careless.

Anyone from governmental agencies who read this article at home or work can now fairly easily be targeted by the relevant surveillance agencies.

I'm confused, what would TLS do? The surveillance agencies can log an HTTPS URL as easily as an HTTP URL, they don't need to see the contents to see that you requested it.

Not true.

HTTPS encrypts the URL as well as the content of the communication. Someone surveilling the conversation with the ability to observe all network traffic but without the ability to decrypt SSL traffic would be able to tell that the end user had viewed something at a particular website (technically, at a particular server), but would NOT be able to tell WHICH article was viewed.

I wonder how much that actually gains for this specific case ("which article did IP $x view?"). With more effort, it should be fairly easy to match the traffic pattern to the article, e.g. by matching the size of subsequent requests for the images. But more complicated than a simple filter that just grabs all URLs from HTTP.

> but would NOT be able to tell WHICH article was viewed.

What about inspecting traffic pattern? I suspect that each article has different size.

They can log the domain you connected to, not the URL you visited

If this is the first (and only) time someone visited the domain around the time of a leak, it may be a little suspicious.

Then use public WiFi.

Although with most TLS implementations they will see the size of your transfers, thus still giving away which URL you visited....

No, HTTPS URLs are not logged in plain text as they are in HTTP. So it does make an important difference.

See: http://security.stackexchange.com/a/2916/50175

If you mean "logging" as in web server logs, then it completely depends on the configuration of the server and there is nothing the client can do about it..

If you mean "transferring over the network", then yes, HTTPS only shows the server you are connecting to, but not the specific URL.

Then again, that can be deduced from the transfer sizes that are still shown.

It's worse than just knowing the URL. HTTP pages can be altered without your knowledge by a malicious third party: http://security.stackexchange.com/a/72661

So a surveillance agency could e.g. replace the URLs for the various organizations' leaks landing pages and Tor addresses with phishing pages, and anyone who used them would upload documents directly to the agency.

If they can't see the contents, they also can't see the URL -- both are encrypted.

They're also leaving themselves open to MITM attacks, where an attacker could change all of the tor addresses.

Even the NYTimes has admitted the "omg gagged scientists!" line is standard operating procedure with new Administrations:

> “I’ve lived through many transitions, and I don’t think this is a story,” said a senior E.P.A. career official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the news media on the matter. “I don’t think it’s fair to call it a gag order. This is standard practice. And the move with regard to the grants, when a new administration comes in, you run things by them before you update the website.”

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/25/us/politics/some-agencies...

Try to save some of your outrage for actual outrageous events.

I, for one, am using this as an excuse to teach everyone I can about encryption. So I'm willing to live with the faux outrage.

This x1000. Beware "outrage fatigue". It has only been a week and it's already exhausting.

So much more to opsec than using tor. I hope leakers are either ready to be unmasked, or have countermeasures against things like document fingerprinting.

This piece is so incredibly irresponsible. If someone uses this to leak truly important information, they should not be surprised to quickly receive knock on the door and a dark cell. There are many people in a position to leak things who are not involved in technology and may believe these steps as adequate for their protection.

I think that is overstating it. If you compare doing this to simply emailing en clair from a personal or work computer is it significantly more secure. If the leaker is already under close physical or technical surveillance there is very little they can do about it.

> This piece is so incredibly irresponsible.

Perhaps. Can you write a better one?

Layers. It's all about layers. In this case, using Tails and Tor make it less likely, but not impossible, that the adversary will actually get their hands on the leaked document for analysis in the first place.

(In this case I would be more concerned about the SecureDrop application and the specific instances becoming too juicy a target for the counter-intel people. Once they decide to infiltrate something, they generally do after a while.)

Out of curiosity: How do you counter document fingerprinting?

reply


If you have the chance to download documents from multiple accounts and IPs, then you can check if the documents are the same bit-for-bit.

If not then you can do some conversion routines, like pdf->(list of images)->merged to a single pdf again, and then you can compare the resulting documents from the different accounts.

Fingerprints can be visible, but not obvious, so printing and scanning back could leave them in.

>If you have the chance to download documents from multiple accounts and IPs, then you can check if the documents are the same bit-for-bit.

Now imagine fingerprinting is done on the fly by your corporate proxy server.

Printing and scanning would defeat fingerprint in the form of invisible Unicode whitespace and combining characters.

Retyping everything would be good.

No. No. NO.

That is only one type of fingerprinting used.

The actual process is inserting typos and slightly different phrasing in various places. So if someone leaks the entire document or copy/pastes from it or takes a picture or whatever, it's trackable.

And yes, I worked in that space for quite a while.

The main thing is to realize that a communication may have been crafted to identify its recipient, and to take precautions against that.

Connect to google translate over tor and get them to translate it french and back again perhaps?

And how do you counter that?

How about maybe using a computer to extract all non-ASCII characters and output plain text instead of retyping everything?

There are technologies which are designed to survive print & scan. Specifically microdots[0].

Retyping is pretty good unless they sent everyone a slightly different version of the document or you retyped information which could identify you.

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Printer_steganography

I found analog loopholes are the most basic countermeasure to document fingerprinting.

Probably best if you recreate the document from scratch and "in your own words".

That's dangerous as well, because now your language can be analyzed and compared with other writings from you.

Just get hammered [0] before writing.

[0] - or sober, whatever is the opposite of your typical working state

Then you're sending a fake to the media.

The media will ask if the document is real and the organisation will correctly claim that the document is a fake (because you used your own words).

A lot of these techniques actually make verifying leaked documents very difficult.

yes, the steps detailed in the post are likely not enough to evade being caught if a large intel agency is looking for a leaker. it very probably will be enough to prevent detection before the materials are published, but not necessarily afterwards when authorities start looking for a leaker.

I had no idea all the major news sites had an .onion Secure Drop website. I wonder how many leaked news they receive per year.

reply


reply


Who da thunk, this is blocked at my school

How long until someone on the Trump side starts sending spam to all of these addresses?

They can't block it, but good luck finding real signal in millions of requests.

Or, more subtly, deliberately leaking easily discredited stuff. Once it gets published, it becomes a propaganda target. As a great example, consider how Dan Rather was taken down by https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Killian_documents_controversy. Planting a perfect smoking gun was enough to bring down Dan Rather and make the story of how Bush got his draft deferment toxic in the media.

The ultimate irony there is that the story that Dan Rather reported was actually true. It had all been reported in The Guardian by Greg Palast, and Dan Rather had started with access to his research. It didn't matter, planting perfect fraudulent documents managed to discredit it.

Why the Trump side? Did you not notice what the Obama side did to Manning and Snowden, just to name two leakers?

Obama (for the most part) went after National Security leakers, IIRC.

Trump seems to be going after any federal agency that does not pursue goals that he wants.

What are you talking about... serious question?

Seems as if what Trump has initiated is no different than previous administrations upon taking office [0]. Are you sure there's some clear break from past precedent?

reply


https://twitter.com/MsKellyMHayes/status/824707261754994690

To keep this in context the "National Security leakers" leaked data about the Orwellian surveillance state he created and journalists that were murdered by US armed forces.

Spam has already happened: https://github.com/freedomofpress/securedrop/issues/774

But it's just a matter of putting up enough of a roadblock to make it unappealing. CAPTCHAs are an easy fix to cut down on some noise.

CAPTCHAs aren't going to stop Trump supporters and aides from submitting spam.

>How long until someone on the Trump side starts sending spam to all of these addresses?

Never.

> Leakers shouldn’t use their work computers and should use public wifi, “like a Starbucks or at a hotel or anywhere where the Internet is open for public use.”

Lately there seem to be very few completely open wifi points. Most of them at least require some click through for agreeing to terms. Is there any risk involved here?

reply


Not that I'd advocate something like this, because you could get some innocent homeowner in a bunch of trouble, but it generally doesn't take long to drive or walk around and find an unprotected access point on a personal router.

reply


Also known was "wardriving".

Schneier has written about (and sort of advocates) being on the receiving end of this [0]:

   I spoke to several lawyers about this, and in their lawyerly way they outlined several other risks with leaving your network open.

   While none thought you could be successfully prosecuted just because someone else used your network to commit a crime, any investigation could be time-consuming and expensive.
[0] - https://www.schneier.com/blog/archives/2008/01/my_open_wirel...

All of the ones with click thru terms of service are logging your MAC too.

My personal favorite open wifi service is the one on Amtrak, and you can buy a paper ticket with cash. Pretty anonymous.

Any AP knows your MAC, as that's the basis of how Ethernet works.

And there's nothing special about your MAC, changing your address is as easy as editing a single setting.

Changing your MAC address is possible on most operating systems, if you're at that level of paranoia.

Yes thanks. The point is those click-thru landing pages work by temporarily whitelisting your MAC, which means they have a list of MACs somewhere. The MAC information needed by ordinary networks is ephemeral.

I wish Apple would extend the mac randomization for probe packets to normal operation (as an optional setting).

What would you define as completely open? I mean, the very act of leaking data is a risk; you're performing an act of civil disobedience, which while for the greater good is still likely to land you in some legal trouble if you get caught, depending on what you're leaking. I think breaking the ToS on an access point in starbucks or mcdonalds would probably be inconsequential overall, and any follow up litigation by the owner of the AP would probably just attract undesired hostile attention towards the owner.

I mean, mostly, open access APs are set-and-forget amenities. Most places don't even bother to change the default root login for the AP. I really don't think they're suddenly going to care about what someone uploaded from their AP; certainly I can envision law enforcement or federal agencies making a case out of it if it served their needs, but I doubt this is going to be high on their list.

Is using a PDF a good idea? I imagine that it'll contain loads of interesting metadata which might be related back to your computer at some later date.

If youre one of the vast minority of internet users happening to be using Tor this stands out like a sore thumb from any party monitoring network activity. Not to mention many of the direct nodes are possible to be your would-be adversary. I hope users of this approach understand the risks involved. Tor seems deceivingly plug-and-play to the less technical crowd

I'm curious: Is any effort made in SecureDrop to detect or scrub identifiable headers or metadata from files? I understand the trust issue is generally with the source, but I could see an identity being leaked via a blob of metadata with a name in it.

How does site authentication work in Onion world? With those unrecognizable URLs, it seems like it'd be easy to set up a phishing site that leaks the whistleblower's identity.

.onion addresses are like a public key. The server needs to have a private key.

Vanity addresses, ones that have a name at the beginning, require some processing in order to find the right public key.

Does Fox News or CNN accept leaks? I feel like having a secure way to accept leaks is a sign of a good news org.

reply


reply


New law - every computer / keyboard must now contain (already has??) a keylogger.

