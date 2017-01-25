Anyone from governmental agencies who read this article at home or work can now fairly easily be targeted by the relevant surveillance agencies.
HTTPS encrypts the URL as well as the content of the communication. Someone surveilling the conversation with the ability to observe all network traffic but without the ability to decrypt SSL traffic would be able to tell that the end user had viewed something at a particular website (technically, at a particular server), but would NOT be able to tell WHICH article was viewed.
What about inspecting traffic pattern? I suspect that each article has different size.
See: http://security.stackexchange.com/a/2916/50175
If you mean "transferring over the network", then yes, HTTPS only shows the server you are connecting to, but not the specific URL.
Then again, that can be deduced from the transfer sizes that are still shown.
So a surveillance agency could e.g. replace the URLs for the various organizations' leaks landing pages and Tor addresses with phishing pages, and anyone who used them would upload documents directly to the agency.
> “I’ve lived through many transitions, and I don’t think this is a story,” said a senior E.P.A. career official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the news media on the matter. “I don’t think it’s fair to call it a gag order. This is standard practice. And the move with regard to the grants, when a new administration comes in, you run things by them before you update the website.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/25/us/politics/some-agencies...
Try to save some of your outrage for actual outrageous events.
Perhaps. Can you write a better one?
(In this case I would be more concerned about the SecureDrop application and the specific instances becoming too juicy a target for the counter-intel people. Once they decide to infiltrate something, they generally do after a while.)
If not then you can do some conversion routines, like pdf->(list of images)->merged to a single pdf again, and then you can compare the resulting documents from the different accounts.
Fingerprints can be visible, but not obvious, so printing and scanning back could leave them in.
Now imagine fingerprinting is done on the fly by your corporate proxy server.
Retyping everything would be good.
That is only one type of fingerprinting used.
The actual process is inserting typos and slightly different phrasing in various places. So if someone leaks the entire document or copy/pastes from it or takes a picture or whatever, it's trackable.
And yes, I worked in that space for quite a while.
Retyping is pretty good unless they sent everyone a slightly different version of the document or you retyped information which could identify you.
[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Printer_steganography
[0] - or sober, whatever is the opposite of your typical working state
The media will ask if the document is real and the organisation will correctly claim that the document is a fake (because you used your own words).
A lot of these techniques actually make verifying leaked documents very difficult.
They can't block it, but good luck finding real signal in millions of requests.
Or, more subtly, deliberately leaking easily discredited stuff. Once it gets published, it becomes a propaganda target. As a great example, consider how Dan Rather was taken down by https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Killian_documents_controversy. Planting a perfect smoking gun was enough to bring down Dan Rather and make the story of how Bush got his draft deferment toxic in the media.
The ultimate irony there is that the story that Dan Rather reported was actually true. It had all been reported in The Guardian by Greg Palast, and Dan Rather had started with access to his research. It didn't matter, planting perfect fraudulent documents managed to discredit it.
Trump seems to be going after any federal agency that does not pursue goals that he wants.
Seems as if what Trump has initiated is no different than previous administrations upon taking office [0]. Are you sure there's some clear break from past precedent?
[0] https://twitter.com/mtracey/status/825001424455077890
But it's just a matter of putting up enough of a roadblock to make it unappealing. CAPTCHAs are an easy fix to cut down on some noise.
Never.
Lately there seem to be very few completely open wifi points. Most of them at least require some click through for agreeing to terms. Is there any risk involved here?
Schneier has written about (and sort of advocates) being on the receiving end of this [0]:
I spoke to several lawyers about this, and in their lawyerly way they outlined several other risks with leaving your network open.
While none thought you could be successfully prosecuted just because someone else used your network to commit a crime, any investigation could be time-consuming and expensive.
My personal favorite open wifi service is the one on Amtrak, and you can buy a paper ticket with cash. Pretty anonymous.
I mean, mostly, open access APs are set-and-forget amenities. Most places don't even bother to change the default root login for the AP. I really don't think they're suddenly going to care about what someone uploaded from their AP; certainly I can envision law enforcement or federal agencies making a case out of it if it served their needs, but I doubt this is going to be high on their list.
Vanity addresses, ones that have a name at the beginning, require some processing in order to find the right public key.
