ReferenceError: Can't find variable: performance
reply
The 'social networks' icon is particularly cool, with the facespace/mybook-y page on one side and what look like vim windows on the other.
More to the point, I really enjoy this type of art in both 2D and 3D, which typically uses flat shading and strives to eliminate unnecessary detail.
Not just all the design work that went into it, but how it just pokes fun at the entire post-dot-com start-up era culture.
Every time I start the Catan-like market takeover game I move +1 times and then my blue piece disappears. OS X 10.11 with Chrome 55.
ReferenceError: Can't find variable: performance
reply