The Founder: A Dystopian Business Simulator (thefounder.biz)
Very cool! Unfortunately, it didn't work for me. I got to the point of founding the company and then it hung with a steady stream of:

ReferenceError: Can't find variable: performance

I really like the art style: http://thefounder.biz/art/

The 'social networks' icon is particularly cool, with the facespace/mybook-y page on one side and what look like vim windows on the other.

More to the point, I really enjoy this type of art in both 2D and 3D, which typically uses flat shading and strives to eliminate unnecessary detail.

So far, the game is a lot more nuanced and involved than I was expecting. TheSims meets HackerNews. Very well done!

I think it's hilarious.

Not just all the design work that went into it, but how it just pokes fun at the entire post-dot-com start-up era culture.

Enjoyed the game so far, but I can't get very far because I can't use the products I build.

Every time I start the Catan-like market takeover game I move +1 times and then my blue piece disappears. OS X 10.11 with Chrome 55.

I wish uBlock would be able to discriminate as to where it blocks WebGL. All these things on HN with Three.js fail in my chrome because WebGL is completely blocked.

This seems very high quality and interesting from the first 10 minutes. It's neat how well it maps to reality despite being a simplification.

How do you level up employee skills?

Really easy to just click away and before you know it an hour has passed. If you're into this type of thing check out Game Dev Story from Kairosoft (same but you're building a game company).

Yup, and all of Kairosoft's games are basically variations on that same gameplay loop. I also really enjoyed Dungeon Village.

By the argument it's really easy to blow time, shouldn't there be a way to see if the time was useful to the person donating the time?

Needs to run in background...

been loving francis' work for a while, glad to see this here

Requires WebGL for some reason?

It's a 3D game, I think that's fair.

