Ask HN: How to best teach a group of children how to code?
Hi HN!

I run an education focussed r&d shop (www.jibly.com) and regularly work on mobile app projects for large firms.

This year, I wanted to start teaching a group of underprivileged children (orphans, refugees, etc) anywhere in the world, how to code for every commercial app project I do for companies.

So for every app project I get, a group of kids gets the tools and resources to learn how to code.

I'm thinking of donating laptops with pre-installed child friendly coding environments. Including books, manuals., etc..

What are some great ways to teach groups of children how to code, without being present every day?






I've done this for several years. Here's what I've learned.

TLDR: Focus on getting them to have fun & enjoy learning about 'code'. Don't care so much on how well they learn it.

Every kid is unique & will respond to different things.

Social & mentors are awesome. It's usually more fun to build with others if possible. Also they will want to easily share & show off their creations with others.

Show them how to "hack" Google with the browser's dev inspector tools. Wins them over every time.

Give them simple partially completed programs that they can modify. I've had a lot of success with a simple trivia game that lets them start by modifying the questions/answers & the replies it gives. A great first lesson in how to use strings & gets them looking at the code. They can then share what they created with others (social aspect) & have them play their game.

Do NOT lecture to them or try to do long demos. They often listen to teachers lecture all day long. They want to have fun & explore. They also don't care about types or any other computer science terms until they've created a lot of things & are trying to figure out why they don't work.

I've had decent results with Scratch. For pure beginners though, still start them off with a semi-completed program.

+1 for the DOM Inspector. I have found that kids LOVE pulling back the curtain on a website to see the wizard and play with the code. A fun activity is to have them go to a news site and have them edit the headlines and replace the images to silly things and take screenshots to share with their parents. What really impresses me with this exercise is how quickly some kids will figure out some intermediate hacks when they learn how easy it is to google the things they want to do.

Another suggestion that works for the same reason is to give kids code to play with. I've wasted 20 minutes of class time having kids write a three line "Hello World!" javascript program from scratch. All this did was irritate and bore the kids out of their minds as they struggled with syntax and hunt-and-peck typing.

Instead, when I give kids a great big block of javascript code that does something fun and animated, those kids will go wild with it. This is because changes to different variables can have big effects. They quickly learn to read the code and identify what different parts do. They break the code, and you show them how that's a good thing and how easy it is to revert it back so that it's working again. Code should be a playground. Give the kids a rich playground to run around in.

It depends on the kids' age. Older kids could probably handle Python though setting up + computer availability might an obstacle. If they have access to shared computers maybe javascript could be good since they can test things out in the browser.

For younger kids maybe a block-programming interface would be good: https://developers.google.com/blockly/ || https://snap.berkeley.edu/ || https://scratch.mit.edu/

For a less high-tech approach, you should look at http://csunplugged.org/ , e.g., http://csunplugged.org/binary-numbers/

In all cases I think the instruction/teaching is going to be key—through the physical presence and support. It will be comparatively more difficult to bootstrap and get them to learn by themselves. Peer tutoring is very promising though: See: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dk60sYrU2RU and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3jYVe1RGaU

It would be great if you write a blog post about this and what worked so people can follow in your footsteps. Good luck!

I've done a little of this with 9-12 year olds. The most important thing is quick feedback and keeping it simple. They absolutely loved making websites. I taught them enough HTML to get started and set them up with a editor and preview window. I wrote a little web app for this, so that they were editing a "live" site they could show their parents when they went home (or keep working on it, on another computer). It was super simple and just had the functions they needed. Also, as someone else suggested, using the inspector tool to mess around with existing websites was really fun for them.

Another project was using arduinos -- and I even got them writing C, which more or less worked. You didn't need too much code to blink a light and they loved that. The mix of coding and the hands-on wiring up their breadboards kept it engaging. We did a little project where the light blinked with a frequency related to a temperature sensor, so when you put your finger on it, it would blink faster. One kid had the grand idea of having it blink faster when cooler and slower when warmer, and watching him figure out the math was great.

The most important thing is getting them to have fun, and have a positive association with coding. I use to help out with a CoderDojo, teaching kids of all ages, and the best thing to do was get them to have fun. Kids that actually enjoy the content they are learning, will learn much better.

I taught a group of 9-12 year old basic logic and algorithms using Scratch to animate a scene.

One kid wrote a basic brick breaker and another pong. They all seemed to enjoy the process since it's pretty straight forward drag/drop logic.

https://scratch.mit.edu/

Do not teach them how to write code. Teach them computational thought. There is a huge difference in approach, and in results.

I've been working indirectly with school districts doing this for a couple years now, and have seen great results from curriculum very similar to this -- https://code.org/educate/curriculum/elementary-school#overvi...

There are other courses for different ages, too. Not sure what age groups you are looking at...

Once they know computational thought, THEN teach them how to code for an app.

A nephew of mine (~9) got a Kano for Christmas and the setup and all the gamified coding exercises were really fun. He really enjoyed them.

Perhaps something to explore as a platform as well as it's not too expensive and comes with what you need to hack around.

It comes with Minecraft Py installed and has a few tasks to customize a level, character, etc. Python dev tools comes installed as well as Scratch and other exercises.

The idea of gamifying tasks across the platform is interesting especially if you think of a class of folks and a leaderboard or something - maybe not something to stress but some folks like competition more than others to drive them to learn.

https://kano.me/store/us/products/kano-complete

Take a look at code.org, its a resource for teaching coding. I haven't used yet but was interested in https://code.org/minecraft for teaching kids.

My first programming experience was a course for about ~10 kids between 8 and 12, where they showed us to program Lego Mindstorm roboters with NQC. http://bricxcc.sourceforge.net/nqc/

Some other thing could be Scratch/Kara, but I'm not sure if it exists in english and personally I don't like it.

Very timely - I am teaching students ages 8-12 & 10-15 coding this summer.

I've been planning on using Mozilla's Learning program (https://learning.mozilla.org/en-US/) a shot.

It's 2 separate sessions (1 for each age group) and 2 weeks in total. I have already outlined my plan based on it that I'm happy to share.

Does anyone have experience using their platform - share some thoughts?

Logo -- it helped me learn when I was younger. The best part is as it is visual, kids can see how what they type changes what happens on the screen. It gives them instant feedback in to learning how to give machines instructions. This software can be loaded on any laptop or other computer. It doesn't require any crazy hardware either. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Logo_(programming_language)

Games! Find games that the players can extend it with programming. It is the best way to make kids interested, imo. At least was what attracted me (games & animes).

Box Island is a good intro to programming that includes loops and conditionals. It's a video game, with some beautiful graphics.

Game hacking. I like it. Will be introducing them to Scratch obviously

I haven't used it personally, but Blockly is often cited as being useful in that scenario: https://developers.google.com/blockly/

Linear programming on paper first, then linear programming by code. I have no idea how to do that one with kids, without being present (since I barely managed to do it with adults, while being present).

Doing it on paper by hand first is more important then it sounds, so they can really understand a)what they are coding, b)how fricking awesome computers really are.

Without being present? Partner with other organizations that are present. At Coderise.org we discovered that the most valuable part of our after school 8 week program for teens was the time with the mentors that also serve as role models, those relationships are kept for years after the program and that's how the kids continue on a path of software engineering, participate in the local engineering meetups / community and end up studying engineering, building startups, and giving back

I always loved this TED talk:

https://www.ted.com/talks/sugata_mitra_shows_how_kids_teach_...

Take a look at EToys: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Etoys_(programming_language)

Teach them how to solve problems before you even start talking about code.

Check out what linda luikas does. Her work is amazing

Adding a bunch of her books to the mix is a good idea! Tnx

