Ask HN: How to best teach a group of children how to code?

I run an education focussed r&d shop (www.jibly.com) and regularly work on mobile app projects for large firms.

This year, I wanted to start teaching a group of underprivileged children (orphans, refugees, etc) anywhere in the world, how to code for every commercial app project I do for companies.

So for every app project I get, a group of kids gets the tools and resources to learn how to code.

I'm thinking of donating laptops with pre-installed child friendly coding environments. Including books, manuals., etc..

What are some great ways to teach groups of children how to code, without being present every day?