Ask HN: How to best teach a group of children how to code?

|Hi HN!
I run an education focussed r&d shop (www.jibly.com) and regularly work on mobile app projects for large firms.
This year, I wanted to start teaching a group of underprivileged children (orphans, refugees, etc) anywhere in the world, how to code for every commercial app project I do for companies.
So for every app project I get, a group of kids gets the tools and resources to learn how to code.
I'm thinking of donating laptops with pre-installed child friendly coding environments. Including books, manuals., etc..
What are some great ways to teach groups of children how to code, without being present every day?
TLDR: Focus on getting them to have fun & enjoy learning about 'code'. Don't care so much on how well they learn it.
Every kid is unique & will respond to different things.
Social & mentors are awesome. It's usually more fun to build with others if possible. Also they will want to easily share & show off their creations with others.
Show them how to "hack" Google with the browser's dev inspector tools. Wins them over every time.
Give them simple partially completed programs that they can modify. I've had a lot of success with a simple trivia game that lets them start by modifying the questions/answers & the replies it gives. A great first lesson in how to use strings & gets them looking at the code. They can then share what they created with others (social aspect) & have them play their game.
Do NOT lecture to them or try to do long demos. They often listen to teachers lecture all day long. They want to have fun & explore. They also don't care about types or any other computer science terms until they've created a lot of things & are trying to figure out why they don't work.
I've had decent results with Scratch. For pure beginners though, still start them off with a semi-completed program.
