|Ask HN: Could we improve passwords this way?
1 point by davidiach 7 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
|I hate having to remember passwords, especially if they are complex/secure and I'm sure others feel the same way.
So I had an idea, what if instead of having to remember a long, secure password, I just need to remember where to find it? As an example, I could use a permalink of a YouTube video as my password, this way I don't need to remember what to type in, just where that video is located and copy paste the URL whenever I need to login.
Sure, such a approach has drawbacks such as how to make sure the video/url doesn't disappear, but otherwise I don't see how an approach like this can't be viable.
But I'm not an expert so can anyone tell me if this is a good idea or a bad one?
Thank you!
Just stop inventing nonsese schemes, and use a password manager and long randomly generated passwords.
