Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Could we improve passwords this way?
1 point by davidiach 7 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
I hate having to remember passwords, especially if they are complex/secure and I'm sure others feel the same way.

So I had an idea, what if instead of having to remember a long, secure password, I just need to remember where to find it? As an example, I could use a permalink of a YouTube video as my password, this way I don't need to remember what to type in, just where that video is located and copy paste the URL whenever I need to login.

Sure, such a approach has drawbacks such as how to make sure the video/url doesn't disappear, but otherwise I don't see how an approach like this can't be viable.

But I'm not an expert so can anyone tell me if this is a good idea or a bad one?

Thank you!






So you will have one password for everything?

Just stop inventing nonsese schemes, and use a password manager and long randomly generated passwords.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: