Ask HN: Could we improve passwords this way?

I hate having to remember passwords, especially if they are complex/secure and I'm sure others feel the same way. So I had an idea, what if instead of having to remember a long, secure password, I just need to remember where to find it? As an example, I could use a permalink of a YouTube video as my password, this way I don't need to remember what to type in, just where that video is located and copy paste the URL whenever I need to login. Sure, such a approach has drawbacks such as how to make sure the video/url doesn't disappear, but otherwise I don't see how an approach like this can't be viable. But I'm not an expert so can anyone tell me if this is a good idea or a bad one? Thank you!