How can I get my motivation for web dev back?
I felt the same way when mainstream web dev moved from PHP/Java to Rails/Django. Although I moved from PHP to ruby on rails, I couldn't get as much confident in the code as I was back in the PHP times. Some years later (and until today), I found in JavaScript (a language that I already used well in the PHP times with jquery) and Clojure(Script) the motivation I had when I first started. I don't know if this helps, but tldr; would be this is cyclical. Stick on for a longer time and you'll start to recognize trends and how to follow or adapt.
