https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24954166
There's the study on monkeys later on, but that's talking about BU08028, which isn't mentioned as being an active component of Oliceridine (the main drug being promoted in this article). I actually don't see anything here that makes the claim that Oliceridine will be less addictive. It appears to just be a conclusion that people are supposed to assume is implied without a close reading of the article and information.
reply
Edit: The research looks interesting though.
Also, Opium is not really a compound, it's a mixture (which is maybe getting pedantic, but it's ~8th grade science).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Morphine#Production
The latex used in India would seem to be opium (which is a dried latex obtained from the opium poppy)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opium
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24954166
There's the study on monkeys later on, but that's talking about BU08028, which isn't mentioned as being an active component of Oliceridine (the main drug being promoted in this article). I actually don't see anything here that makes the claim that Oliceridine will be less addictive. It appears to just be a conclusion that people are supposed to assume is implied without a close reading of the article and information.
reply