Researchers are beginning to disentangle pain relief from addiction and overdose (smithsonianmag.com)
39 points by mhb 2 hours ago | 9 comments





So the peer reviewed work cited indicates a decreased level of nausea, but says nothing about addiction:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24954166

There's the study on monkeys later on, but that's talking about BU08028, which isn't mentioned as being an active component of Oliceridine (the main drug being promoted in this article). I actually don't see anything here that makes the claim that Oliceridine will be less addictive. It appears to just be a conclusion that people are supposed to assume is implied without a close reading of the article and information.

Before the article even begins it gives erroneous information: "Morphine is extracted from opium, a compound found in the seeds of the opium poppy."

Edit: The research looks interesting though.

It looks like an issue with wording to me, i.e. they may have meant "can in theory be, but usually isn't compared to the high cost compared to lab synthesis", but oversimplified it.

Other way around, synthesis is more expensive (according to wikipedia). But the extraction from poppies doesn't need to involve opium as an intermediary (once again according to wikipedia).

Yeah, you're absolutely right; the DEA even sets import quotas. There are drugs where this is true, but I'm apparently remembering the wrong one.

1st sentence of wikipedia, "Morphine is a pain medication of the opiate type which is found naturally in a number of plants and animals."

Care to clarify what's erroneous?

The active compounds are not concentrated in the seeds. The seeds are even in the way of extraction of the opioids from the rest of the plant.

Also, Opium is not really a compound, it's a mixture (which is maybe getting pedantic, but it's ~8th grade science).

It seems there are two processes in use, one uses opium as an intermediary, the other doesn't.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Morphine#Production

The latex used in India would seem to be opium (which is a dried latex obtained from the opium poppy)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opium

