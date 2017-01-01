A combination of VirtualBox, Twilio, a VPN and an old i5 laptop allows for far longer scammer frustration.
Simply give them remote access (after hiding the VirtualBox tools) then turn down the core count, memory allocation and cap execution to 10%.
Have the VM connected to the VPN at the Host end to give it Internet access without exposing your own network.
Randomly disconnect the VPN for extra hilarity.
