Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
POTUS Twitter account is registered to a private Gmail account
(
theintercept.com
)
7 points
by
Daviey
16 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
froh42
5 minutes ago
Regarding Trump: I can't decide whether I'll see the upcoming events the next four years with schadenfreude (you've got what you elected, Americans!) or with fear and terror.
reply
tonyedgecombe
2 minutes ago
realdonaldtrump@gmail.com ?
reply
pluma
0 minutes ago
Considering it apparently starts with "ds", no.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply