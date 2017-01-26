Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
POTUS Twitter account is registered to a private Gmail account (theintercept.com)
7 points by Daviey 16 minutes ago | 3 comments





Regarding Trump: I can't decide whether I'll see the upcoming events the next four years with schadenfreude (you've got what you elected, Americans!) or with fear and terror.

realdonaldtrump@gmail.com ?

Considering it apparently starts with "ds", no.

