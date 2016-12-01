Want to Be a Technical Cofounder at a YC Company? – Simple Habit (YC W17)

Hey guys, I started mediating after getting burnt out from my last startup, Locket, and I founded Simple Habit to help millions of people out there who are stressed and looking to do better in their life. So, I founded Simple Habit. It's like Spotify for mindfulness and meditations. I grew this company while I was at Stanford Business School and Simple Habit started getting a lot of traction, so I dropped out and now I'm in YC's current batch. We had a 50% MoM revenue growth last month alone. Business Insider named us as one of the Best 27 Startups Launched in 2016: http://www.businessinsider.com/top-27-startups-launched-in-2... I'm a single founder and I'm looking for a technical co-founder. It's a rare opportunity for the right person. Our product is doing well, and you will get to participate in the current YC batch. An ideal candidate would be a product-focused engineer comfortable with shipping high-quality code and recruiting/leading a team. We’re deploying our meditation app on multiple platforms, so we have an iOS, Android, and web app version. Our stack includes Swift for iOS, Kotlin for Android, and React for our web app. Our backend is built using Heroku/NodeJS/Express and some Python3. If you are interested in and think you might be a good fit, please send me your linkedin or resume to yunha@simplehabitapp.com Thanks! Yunha