sqlite.so isn't part of public Android API surface, which means the OEMs will regularly replace it, break it, compile it with strange options and deal a lot of pain to you and your users.
So if you weren't shipping your own native SQLite in NDK/Xamarin you already had problems, you just maybe didn't notice them.
Android N is now actually actively preventing linking against system libraries which aren't part of public API surface, which is good - it'll result in less developers doing dumb things which break on minor updates.
