SQLite and Android N (ericsink.com)
7 points by luu 2 hours ago





Ugh, if you were linking against system sqlite you had problems RIGHT NOW before Android N.

sqlite.so isn't part of public Android API surface, which means the OEMs will regularly replace it, break it, compile it with strange options and deal a lot of pain to you and your users.

So if you weren't shipping your own native SQLite in NDK/Xamarin you already had problems, you just maybe didn't notice them.

Android N is now actually actively preventing linking against system libraries which aren't part of public API surface, which is good - it'll result in less developers doing dumb things which break on minor updates.

