Ask HN: NDA for data?

I have some proprietary data that is interesting to people running ML and I believe that I am one of the only 2-3 holders of this kind of data. I intend to start selling on data marketplaces when they become available (you know of any other than datapie?). Question is: how can I protect my data so the first buyer doesn't redistribute it? Can we sign an NDA? The problem is that the data is a collection of publicly available data, just that no-one collects it and formats it like I have been doing for years.