|Ask HN: Would you pay for a “boss as a service”?
2 points by kluck 19 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I had the idea of providing the service of filling the role as a boss of someone else. This would help the person using the service to achieve his/her goals, set deadlines and remind them of things to do, ask non-abvious questions and overall make sure, they get things done. Of course the service would not actually/legally be the boss, just fill the role.
Do you think there is a need for such a service?
Would you pay for it? If so, how much per month?
