Things Every Hacker Once Knew (catb.org)
Things Every Hacker Once Knew (catb.org)





A lot of hardware still uses serial, and not just industrial stuff. Everything from sewing machines to remote controlled cameras.

If you work on embedded devices you will still encounter serial/RS-232 all the time. Often through USB-to-serial chips, which only adds to the challenge because they are mostly unreliable crap. Then there are about 30 parameters to configure on a TTY. About half do absolutely nothing, a quarter completely breaks the signal giving you silence or line noise, the final quarter only subtly breaks the signal, occasionally corrupting your data.

Still, there is nothing like injecting a bootloader directly to RAM over JTAG, running that to get serial and upload a better bootloader, writing it to flash and finally getting ethernet and TCP/IP up.

Funny, had to learn all this stuff for my Master's thesis as it was a crucial part of my project to provide reliable shell command exchange via serial connection. It was really really hard to find anybody who knows anything about this lower network level and terminals.

What I can add for everybody who feels the same disappointment as ESR: It's very common for a growing community that three things happen.

A) The number of people with just a little knowledge over the holy grail of your community increases.

B) The popular communication is taken over by great communicators who care more about their publicity than your holy grail.

C) This gives the impression that the number of really cool people decreases. And that is depressing to old timers. But it's in fact often not true. Actually most often the number of cool people increases too! It's just that their voices are drowned in all the spam of what I like to call the "Party People" (see B).

So yes, you can actually cheer. It's harder to find the other dudes, but there are more of them! Trust me, I'm not the oldest guys here but I've seen some communities grow and die till now, and it's nearly always like that.

Fun fact about octal: every commercial and most non-commercial aircraft have a transponder to identify with Air Traffic Control. The squawk code is in octal.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transponder_(aeronautics)

The fact that Windows uses CR-LF as a line separator baffles me to this day (and I am not old enough to have ever used or even seen a teletype terminal!) - for a system that was developed on actual teletype terminals, it would have made perfect sense: To start a new line, you move the carriage back to the beginning of the line and advance the paper by one line.

But DOS was developed on/for systems with CRT displays.

It doesn't really bother me, but every now and then this strikes me as peculiar.

http://stackoverflow.com/questions/6521685/why-does-windows-... has a good reason

Aaaah, yes, that makes sense. I remember setting up LPD on NetBSD years ago, and part of that was setting up a filter to prevent the staircase effect. Those were the days... ;-)

and without the CR you could never have made the spinning line \|/-\|/-... :-)

When you think about how a typewriter works it's actually correct. The "newline" handle does both a carriage return and a line feed. But you could conceivably do a carriage return without a line feed (and type over what you already have), or a line feed without a carriage return (which might have some actual use).

I think it's mainly to maintain backwards compatibility.

Thanks.

That seems to be the reason for a lot of odd design choices. ;-)

