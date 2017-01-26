Hacker News
Doomsday Clock Moves Closer to Midnight, Signaling Concern Among Scientists
(
nytimes.com
)
1 point
by
sagivo
39 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
grzm
32 minutes ago
Dupe:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13493396
reply
dbg31415
36 minutes ago
Posted at least 6 times in the last day...
https://hn.algolia.com/?query=Doomsday%20Clock&sort=byDate&p...
reply
