Ambition (YC W14) Hiring First Account Manager

Ambition helps metric-driven employees track their inputs and outputs so that they can measure and improve their productivity.

We're a small team based in Chattanooga and Nashville. Profitable with seven-figure subscription revenue. Customers include UPS, Wayfair, Aerotek, Starwood alongside another hundred middle-America cash-cow companies you've never heard of who can no longer run their organizations without our product.

We need to hire our first Account Manager to replace the day-to-day job of a founder (who currently dreams of the day you begin assuming responsibilities).

Your job description will be to a) onboard customers b) ensure customers are happy and successful c) make Ambition better.

Email careers@ambition.com to apply. What gets us excited? Thoughtful questions. Stories that end with "lesson learned". A plan. Open-mind + strong-will.