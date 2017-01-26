Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
‘We have a fire in the cockpit!’: the Apollo 1 disaster 50 years later (washingtonpost.com)
4 points by Hooke 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





I guess this 'web' link trick doesn't work anymore

reply


It appears to work inconsistently. It just worked for me, though it sometimes hasn't in the past. I haven't yet figured out the difference.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: