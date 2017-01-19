Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
An Irish novel that became a sensation in the USSR (bbc.com)
BTW, while interesting on its own, the article provides us with this little tidbit about the novel's author, Ethel Voynich, which is sure to be of interest to HN-ers (my emphasis added):

The melodrama of Voynich’s novel is matched by the extraordinary story of her own life. Ethel was born in Cork to parents George Boole, an eminent mathematician and the philosopher Mary Everest, whose uncle gave his name to the world’s highest mountain.

(And, yes, it really is that George Boole:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Boole#Family )

Of importance to my son, it was Ethel's nephew (Sebastian) that invented the Junglegym.

One of their great-great-grandsons is Geof Hinton.

And she married the man who gave his name to the Voynich manuscript! What a strange, small world history can be.

The Irish are a small hyperconnected, global community. Having lived in Ireland for a while, the statement above does make me smile, but does not surprise me anymore.

I read the book in Russian. Great story

