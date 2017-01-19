The melodrama of Voynich’s novel is matched by the extraordinary story of her own life. Ethel was born in Cork to parents George Boole, an eminent mathematician and the philosopher Mary Everest, whose uncle gave his name to the world’s highest mountain.
(And, yes, it really is that George Boole:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Boole#Family )
reply
The melodrama of Voynich’s novel is matched by the extraordinary story of her own life. Ethel was born in Cork to parents George Boole, an eminent mathematician and the philosopher Mary Everest, whose uncle gave his name to the world’s highest mountain.
(And, yes, it really is that George Boole:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Boole#Family )
reply