ISIS Drone Dropping Bomblet on Abrams Tank Is a Sign of What’s to Come (thedrive.com)
21 points by nradov 42 minutes ago | 4 comments





I feel like there are quite a few ways to counter drones better than lasers. Even nets, ropes, or guns work better than lasers...

Soon we will have counter drones buzzing around I'm sure.

Launching nets or ropes can only work at very short ranges. The projectiles are too slow to hit a small, agile target.

Wait, does this mean B&H is an arms dealer?

America military industrial complex doesn't want a clean win. If they did, then they'd have to start another war to keep the hellmachine churning.

