ISIS Drone Dropping Bomblet on Abrams Tank Is a Sign of What’s to Come
(
thedrive.com
)
21 points
by
nradov
42 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
lettergram
2 minutes ago
I feel like there are quite a few ways to counter drones better than lasers. Even nets, ropes, or guns work better than lasers...
Soon we will have counter drones buzzing around I'm sure.
reply
nradov
0 minutes ago
Launching nets or ropes can only work at very short ranges. The projectiles are too slow to hit a small, agile target.
reply
msimpson
4 minutes ago
Wait, does this mean B&H is an arms dealer?
reply
hellbanner
17 minutes ago
America military industrial complex doesn't want a clean win. If they did, then they'd have to start another war to keep the hellmachine churning.
reply
