Hello HN, Can you please help me by providing some data points to choose between these 3 companies. They all add distinct value to the tech, but one I am not sure which one to choose. Amazon - entire team is full of Indian people. Although, that may not be an issue, I had very bad experience in the past working with Indian people. They have offshore teams as well I will have to work with. This org is also famous for making people work 55 hrs to 60 hrs. Google- Mundane work. Nothing new or innovative going on. I would join a team that have 3 people for more than 5 years. Career progression might be a bottleneck. FB - Interesting work. People who interviewed me sounded super smart. I am just worried that how far social network phenomenon can take us. If we get a recession, would facebook be the one to get hit hard because of 100% reliance ona ad based business model? Besides, I don't like California taking 40% of my money as taxes (fed+state+local) Has anyone else been in a similar situation? What did you do?