I do DevOps work. Ruby stuff mostly. I bought a '16 MBP, and had all the GPU issues people have been talking about. Can't have my daily driver wigging out, so I bought a second machine. The new Dell XPS 15" model, running Win 10 Pro. I've been considering putting Linux on here, but that brings its own set of hassles. It's been >15 years since I've used Windows as a daily driver. Today, I'm having issues with env vars that seem like they're not set. I know where it gets done, but "echo $FOO" or "echo %FOO%" doesn't output anything. I'm just curious to know if a. any of you made the same switch away from Mac? (how is it so far?) b. do any of you have advice/tips/tricks on making the move? c. do you use the Windows Subsystem for Linux at all? how's it working? d. what issues have you encountered since going back to Windows? Thanks!