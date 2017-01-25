Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Facebook Tweaks Its 'Trending Topics' Algorithm to Better Reflect Real News (npr.org)
26 points by lizardFiend 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





This trending topics is pure clickbait. Just like yahoo.com trending topics. Kill it https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/remove-trending-fa...

It has always been interesting to me that so many people allow Facebook to be the main curator of their news, though I suppose it's no different than people allowing network news or one newspaper to be the gatekeeper. I suppose it's human nature to take the path of least resistance.

> As of Wednesday, the company has once again changed its trending algorithms. Personal preferences are now out of the equation. "Facebook will no longer be personalized based on someone's interests," Facebook says in a press release. "Everyone in the same region will see the same topics." For now, a region is considered a country, so everyone in the U.S. should see the same topics.

Facebook dropping personalization of news. I'm really surprised.

You shouldn't be surprised. It makes it a whole lot easier to implement a whitelist for news sources (e.g. the current mainstream group hurt by blogs) without having to deal with the cognitive dissonance caused by personalization conflicts.

For example, suppose my preferences indicate that I think WaPo is basically a marketing outlet for Amazon at this point. If the powers that be tell Facebook that WaPo produces "Real News", then it's harder for Facebook to show me "Real News" if my preferences say that I think they're full of it.

Only partially, unless you consider trending topics to be the entirety of Facebook's news. Presumably, News Feed content and "news" will still be informed by their preferences algorithm, right?

When you consider that the majority of their engagement almost certainly continues to come from the News Feed, this seems more like an effort to simply add in a source of news that is not influenced by any kind of self-selection effect.

You're right, it is just trending. Here is the press release this article is based on ...

http://newsroom.fb.com/news/2017/01/continuing-our-updates-t...

This is being done to create unified narratives across spaces for future political goals as a way to nullify the narratives of those who rely on personalized ads.

Bet you dollars to donuts those regions will look eerily similar to known voting districts.

Considering the complete failure it was, it would have taken tremendous amount of internal politics, and/or really poor product management, to not amend the "trending news" feature.

The surprising thing, for me, is the amount of time they required to change it. It's not like they don't have enough of smart people capable of working on this..

This looks like classic hedging behaviour. A Zuckerberg run for office is looking more and more likely, and when he's running for Pres he won't want to face awkward questions about what did or didn't show up in the Trending algorithm.

Why didn't they just keep the news editors they started with? It seems completely rational to keep news editors on staff to run a news service.

Think about how much in this world would be different if tending news was rebranded rather than replaced with what they ended up putting out.

I sure miss the good old days where if you read it on the internet you KNEW it was true...

