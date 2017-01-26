Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Tesla sues ex-Autopilot director for taking proprietary info, poaching employees (techcrunch.com)
30 points by dwynings 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 21 comments | favorite





It's pretty ballsy to use a company laptop, on company time, at a company office to do work for a competitor (which is essentially what the suit is alleging).

My guess is that if he was more circumspect in this - waiting until he quit, working on it after hours on a personal computer, etc - Tesla would not be suing him over this (if the allegations are true). It's rare to see lawsuits over these things if all of the activity is taken after the employee has quit.

reply


Tesla is suing Chris Urmson, who never worked for Tesla. He worked for Google.

Tesla didn't have any good autonomous vehicle technology. They bought a Mobileye and a radar, hooked them up to get lane-keeping and auto-brake, and hyped that into their so-called "autopilot".

reply


It seems Urmson is named because the two of them are the leaders of the Aurura company named in the suit.

reply


Yes! My previous (A6) and current (S6) Audi's can basically do the same (and could for years!) without all the hype. Whenever I show it to friends they seem to be amazed it's possible and, until then, thought only Tesla was capable of such a feat.

reply


Agreed. My subaru forester can do this with just 2 cameras by the rearview mirror. And it was <<30k out the door with 7 year warranty and 3 year maintenance.

That's marketing for you I guess. (Don't get me wrong, would get a Tesla if money were no object)

reply


Overall I like Elon Musk (although I've never met him), but people seem to think he's the über-engineer when really he's the über-salesman.

reply


"The suit accuses Anderson of having tried to recruit away employees from Tesla" ... I hope not, since that's not a thing that's illegal.

Tesla should certainly know that most non-solicits are not enforceable in california (and i only say most because occasionally, one is found valid, but the vast majority are not)

reply


> most non-solicits are not enforceable in California

To clarify:

"Provisions preventing former employees from competing with their former employers by soliciting their customers (absent use of trade secrets) are...void... The law regarding agreements prohibiting an employee from soliciting employees from former employers, however, is far less clear at this point.

...

Provisions that outright bar the hiring of employees are likely to be found unenforceable in many circumstances and should generally be avoided. Where such provisions are used, they should be narrowly tailored, apply only to employees with whom the restrained individual works or becomes aware of during their employment, and/or make any hiring contingent on the payment of fixed sum liquidated damages.

Separately, non-solicitation agreements between employer and employee, like the one at issue in Loral, are likely permissible with the caveat that they should be limited in term and scope. The term of such provisions is typically limited to one or two years, and large employers should consider limiting the scope to employees that the individual worked with and/or became aware of during the individual’s employment."

Regarding Loral:

"The court noted that unlike a no-hire provision, the non-solicitation agreement 'only slightly affects’’ Loral employees, because they were not prevented from seeking employment by contacting [the defendant] – they were only affected insomuch as [the defendant] could not contact them."

TL;DR It sounds like Tesla's ex-employee broke his non-solicit by soliciting employees he worked with at Tesla.

http://www.jonesday.com/files/Publication/49d21da6-33cb-45ff...

reply


TL;DR It sounds like Tesla's ex-employee broke his non-solicit by soliciting employees he worked with at Tesla.

The complaint is clear. This is about more than non-solicitation, and Anderson was not an ex-employee at the time.

From the complaint:

"Anderson worked to recruit Tesla's engineers, eventually making offers to at least a dozen people — all in direct violation of his contractual non-solicitation obligations and the duty of loyalty that he owed to Tesla as an employee."

This is about breach of duty of loyalty, and interference with contracts.

edit: phrasing

reply


Unless he signed a 365 day non-compete which is fairly standard. In which case he would be in breach of contract.

reply


Those things are pretty much unenforcable in California.

reply


Are you sure? The non-competes about working for a competitor is un-enforceable, but what about the ones that ban directly approaching former colleagues?

reply


As ocdtrekkie pointed out, the key point here is he was soliciting former colleagues while there were still current colleagues. Even California won't protect you there.

The one tool companies have at their disposal in CA is the prohibition of using your old company's trade secrets in your new job. Mostly that means you can't take customer lists with you, but you also can't use confidential information to lure away former colleagues.

What that means in practice isn't completely clear to me, though it may just be that you can't take the org chart.

EDIT: http://www.rhdtlaw.com/job-hopping-california-right/

reply


The provision is actually a non-solicitation provision, which often goes hand-in-hand with a non-compete.

reply


From my understanding, a key point in the lawsuit was that he was still working for Tesla when he was recruiting people for his new job.

reply


That would be the key. Breach of fiduciary duty

reply


from the complaint[0]:

"While still employed by Tesla, and while assuring management of his loyalty, Anderson secretly set out to hire Tesla's Autopilot engineers for his own competing venture"

[0] - https://cmportal.scscourt.org/Portal/DocumentViewer/Index/dU...

reply


Even if the lawsuit is without merit, Tesla still wins because future former employees will be more reluctant to try and recruit their former coworkers if they know Tesla will sue them for it.

reply


Not if they know Tesla will lose such lawsuits.

reply


It would be a huge stress and inconvenience if a company sued me, even if I eventually won or the suit was thrown out. I'd have to find a lawyer, deal with the company's lawyers, show up in court, etc. That alone is enough of a deterrent for a lot of people.

reply


At the same time, though, fighting a lawsuit is death to most startups. It'd still have the same consequences, even if Tesla loses here.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: