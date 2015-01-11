Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Stop Checking Email So Often (nytimes.com)
24 points by colinprince 1 hour ago | 18 comments





I don't mean to hijack the focus from email specifically, but i find slack suffers from the same, if not worse, issue. Without exception, the most productive days i have had since my team adopted slack are the days when i forget to open it in the mornings, and achieve hours of uninterrupted work.

All of these conversations, be it open-office/email/slack/etc are a rehashing of something we all know: fewer distractions leads to increased productivity. The trick is to balance that with collaboration and help channels, so the product and collective productivity of a team is improved, not just an individual's.

I find Slack less distracting than email, simply because I spend far more time thinking about how to phrase my replies over email, while Slack is more conversational. That said, I've started limiting how often I check either, and have found that it helps with my workplace stress levels, as well as productivity.

My method to stop compulsively checking messages yet still be responsive to my clients' support emails was to institute the Pomodoro Method (25 minutes on a task, 5 minutes off, repeat for the whole work day). I close off all communication (Slack, email, Skype, etc) for the 25 on-task minutes and only check them during the 5 minute breaks. If something urgent comes up, I dedicate my next 25-minute task period to dealing with that item.

This has broken me of my involuntary email/Slack/IM checking and instead keeps me focused on the task at hand.

But shouldn't you be using that 5 minutes for relaxing instead of diving back into stress.

Maybe an extended pomodoro session with an extra 3-5 minutes for team communication?

When my manager stops freaking out when an email goes unanswered for 10 minutes (or I get a new job), then I'll stop checking my email so often.

Your manager isn't a god. (S)he's just your boss.

Tell them that you check email once an hour (or whatever interval you prefer) and respond to everything in batches. You find that allows you to better focus on your core work and that you're overall more productive that way. If (s)he asks you to change your routine just say no.

Try it. It's very empowering.

just offer him 2 options, either he chooses Responsiveness or Productivity. Cant have both.

When I saw this in the HN feed, my first thought was "I should see if I got that email"

Seriously. In this day in age, is email really the big threat? Email feels like bliss to me, compared to the constant bombardment of information via different instant messaging channels. Riot, Signal, Telegram, Wire and WhatsApp ― yes, they're all installed on my phone and they are constantly polling for my attention by blinking that notification led on my Android phone. Yuk.

Uninstall them?

Nowadays there's not much reason to actually check the email manually because of all the mail-checking browser extensions.

This of course brings up another problem: getting the emails as they arrive can be as distracting as constant stream of notifications from messengers and team chats like Slack.

It might be neat to apply machine learning to something like incoming messages (whether E-mail or text or otherwise), to automatically determine the real importance of a communication based on how you classify other messages.

After awhile, it should be possible to achieve minimal interruption, based on what you consider worthy of an interruption.

I know that I don’t like simple solutions like marking E-mail as “important”. In my experience, some people will always mark their stuff as “important” and their definition is not my definition.

I think Thoughtbot did something like this with 'FOMObot' - analysing whether you're likely to be interested in current conversation in a channel, rather than always being altered to the channel's activity.

Iirc it's open source on Github, I heard about it on 'the bike shed' podcast. (Which I'd recommend, for whatever it's worth.)

Why not get an admin assistant instead?

For a while Xobni was elite at being able to see metrics and dashboard like stats for email communications. Not sure about the Infinity Version though...

I check my email once an hour. I hate the feeling of imminent distraction, so I close the email client and open it again one hour later.

s/Email/HN/g for me

If you are checking a feed like email, or chat, you are expecting a new item. If you fail to get a new item 9/10 times you check the feed, it certainly makes sense that you may feel stressed or feel like you have less control over things. You can't control when the items come into your feed. 9/10 times, you are hyping yourself up to expect something, and then getting disappointed when it's not there. I think this kind of result is true for anything that requires waiting for something out of your control. The train, the doctor's office, replies to your comment, etc.

