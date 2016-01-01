What would cause that?
Taken to the extreme, no company ever underperforms and every unrealized expectation is the fault of the analysts.
Most companies provide guidance. They under perform if they do worse than guidance.
Alphabet on the other hand does not provide guidance. And frankly it's quite silly to call 20+% growth a miss.
Paid clicks on Google properties +43% - "yaaay we're driving more paid search!"
Cost-per-click on Google properties -16% - "ouch our advertisers are seeing less value on these add'l clicks!"
To me the second part of this is going to be most interesting to watch - if the clicks they are onboarding are lower quality, this is going to be a net negative.
