This is NOT a "All these amazing companies are trying to throw money at me but I don't want it" it's a "These people keep offering me a job I don't want, given their requirements, and I'm not at all guaranteed it even if I do accept their requirements". This is akin to getting credit card offers in the mail IMHO. Getting recruiter "spam" (calls or email) is 99.99% of the time NOT an indication that you are a great developer but rather you have made some sort of an email list.
Sure if companies were contacting me with better jobs that I currently have or jobs that I'm a shoe-in for (ie. they've done their research on me and they want ME not just someone who has certain keywords on their LinkedIn profile) then I'd be super happy and a blog post about that would be humble brag but this is different. These recruiters spam thousands of people with the same form-letter so they can pull in a handful and get a percentage of their salary for the first 3/6/12 months they are employed at their new job.
reply
If people actually want these emails just create a linkedin profile with development keywords in it.
My first job was at a company with no visibility to mainstream tech firms, doing relatively uninteresting stuff, getting paid far less. I had to do hours of LinkedIn homework and cold-applying to get any single interview, and that's still no guarantee of a job either.
Now I'm at somewhere with a recognizable name and I get recruiter emails quite frequently. I could set up an interview with a five minute phone call in response. Sure, any of those jobs may still be a bad fit, or I could fail the interview, but it's about 50x easier to even get to that stage now.
So if you're complaining about getting recruiter contacts, don't be surprised when the people not in that world have little sympathy.
(Amazon does seem particularly messy and disorganized, though. I get quite a few contacts from them from various departments in locations I've told them before (for other positions) that I'm not interested in...)
This is how girls on OkCupid feel.
"I read your profile and I think you'd be perfect for this role" - Amazon recruiter, who didn't notice I'd stopped working at Amazon 4 weeks before, as clearly indicated on the profile they 'read'.
They aren't even outside of the norm. Technical recruiters are about 90% bullshitters who would say anything at all if it meant they got you into an interview. I'm with my current company in large part because our recruiter is in the other 10%.
Facebook:
I came across your Github profile and I noticed your long-stack-traces and evil.css projects have been gaining quite some traction on Github.
Fitbit:
P.S. Cool to see long-stack-traces and evil-css getting some love!
unnnamed venture-funded startup:
I found your profile on Github and I like all the work you've done with JavaScript and node (and especially evil.css)
This one actually seemed genuine:
Oh man, I remember evil.css. A guy I used to work with set it as my Safari user stylesheet, then forgot about it. I don't use Safari all the time, so it took me a while to realize something was wrong, and even longer for that guy to remember what he'd done to my machine. So uh... thanks for that. :P
That'd be an anti-join, not a cross join.
On a more serious note, there should be a "Do Not Call List" for email addresses. It'd be damn near impossible to implement for everything as I doubt Nigerian princes will bother checking it, but a "name and shame" campaign against companies and their recruiting affiliates that ignore it would work.
Course the other problem is that having such a list and such a service also provides a way to verify the validity of an email address.
This isn't at all exclusive to Amazon. I get these all the time from other places. Bad recruiters abound inside and outside of Amazon
It's not something that the person being hit on necessarily wants.
I'm sure you can find somebody for whom working at Amazon is a living hell, and I am sure you can find somebody as happy as a clam.
As for the people I know there overall I have a positive impression but a lot of that comes from practicing vendor management (where it helps to have a PMA) An old Oracle DBA taught me the power of getting what you pay for from vendors thus I've invested a lot in getting good at getting service from AWS.
Dont want to recieve emails ? Filter them out.
Dont want to be hired by Amazon, send a restraining order and what not, contact their HR directly, or what not but ranting on medium will not solve the authors problem.
This makes me question if the author is secretly just clickbaiting for attention
Make sure you keep your receipts and bill them, though. Eat out at a nice restaurant!
And if you flub the interviews, who cares. It's great practice.
This is NOT a "All these amazing companies are trying to throw money at me but I don't want it" it's a "These people keep offering me a job I don't want, given their requirements, and I'm not at all guaranteed it even if I do accept their requirements". This is akin to getting credit card offers in the mail IMHO. Getting recruiter "spam" (calls or email) is 99.99% of the time NOT an indication that you are a great developer but rather you have made some sort of an email list.
Sure if companies were contacting me with better jobs that I currently have or jobs that I'm a shoe-in for (ie. they've done their research on me and they want ME not just someone who has certain keywords on their LinkedIn profile) then I'd be super happy and a blog post about that would be humble brag but this is different. These recruiters spam thousands of people with the same form-letter so they can pull in a handful and get a percentage of their salary for the first 3/6/12 months they are employed at their new job.
reply