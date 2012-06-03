Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
I Am a Recruiter (a.k.a Spammer) at Amazon (devway.xyz)
People in this thread complaining about "humble bragging", "You're lucky to get recruiter emails", "People wish they were in your position" are missing the point.

This is NOT a "All these amazing companies are trying to throw money at me but I don't want it" it's a "These people keep offering me a job I don't want, given their requirements, and I'm not at all guaranteed it even if I do accept their requirements". This is akin to getting credit card offers in the mail IMHO. Getting recruiter "spam" (calls or email) is 99.99% of the time NOT an indication that you are a great developer but rather you have made some sort of an email list.

Sure if companies were contacting me with better jobs that I currently have or jobs that I'm a shoe-in for (ie. they've done their research on me and they want ME not just someone who has certain keywords on their LinkedIn profile) then I'd be super happy and a blog post about that would be humble brag but this is different. These recruiters spam thousands of people with the same form-letter so they can pull in a handful and get a percentage of their salary for the first 3/6/12 months they are employed at their new job.

> "You're lucky to get recruiter emails"

If people actually want these emails just create a linkedin profile with development keywords in it.

i doubt thats the case, I never get any except from Philadeplhia companies (I am in Philadelphia)

That's still not the complete picture.

My first job was at a company with no visibility to mainstream tech firms, doing relatively uninteresting stuff, getting paid far less. I had to do hours of LinkedIn homework and cold-applying to get any single interview, and that's still no guarantee of a job either.

Now I'm at somewhere with a recognizable name and I get recruiter emails quite frequently. I could set up an interview with a five minute phone call in response. Sure, any of those jobs may still be a bad fit, or I could fail the interview, but it's about 50x easier to even get to that stage now.

So if you're complaining about getting recruiter contacts, don't be surprised when the people not in that world have little sympathy.

(Amazon does seem particularly messy and disorganized, though. I get quite a few contacts from them from various departments in locations I've told them before (for other positions) that I'm not interested in...)

My company is not recognizable, and I get Amazon and IBM emails like clockwork.

So this is how girls on Tinder feel.

No, Tinder matches first.

This is how girls on OkCupid feel.

It's the bullshit that gets me. The lies.

"I read your profile and I think you'd be perfect for this role" - Amazon recruiter, who didn't notice I'd stopped working at Amazon 4 weeks before, as clearly indicated on the profile they 'read'.

They aren't even outside of the norm. Technical recruiters are about 90% bullshitters who would say anything at all if it meant they got you into an interview. I'm with my current company in large part because our recruiter is in the other 10%.

I once got an email from a recruiter while I was still in the same company and had been there for almost a year.

I once got an email from a recruiter, a week or so after phone screening for the exact same position, through the exact same recruiter.

My favorites are the ones that reference my joke GitHub projects (like evil.css https://github.com/tlrobinson/evil.css/ ) as if they're the pinnacle of my achievements (I have actually worked on notable open source projects, but they're not hosted under my personal GitHub account...)

Facebook:

I came across your Github profile and I noticed your long-stack-traces and evil.css projects have been gaining quite some traction on Github.

Fitbit:

P.S. Cool to see long-stack-traces and evil-css getting some love!

unnnamed venture-funded startup:

I found your profile on Github and I like all the work you've done with JavaScript and node (and especially evil.css)

This one actually seemed genuine:

Oh man, I remember evil.css. A guy I used to work with set it as my Safari user stylesheet, then forgot about it. I don't use Safari all the time, so it took me a while to realize something was wrong, and even longer for that guy to remember what he'd done to my machine. So uh... thanks for that. :P

I don't mind getting such emails. Every now on then there's a free happy hour invitation in them. I try to attend as many as I can. Usually they are good opportunities to see what companies in town are up to (and of course free beer and snacks). Some manager at the happy hour ends up asking me 'Why are you looking for a change?' to which I reply 'I am not. Your company invited me so I came. Now it is up to you to convince me to interview for your company'.

> I want to remind the Amazon human resource and recruitment team that you have many talented software developers in your company. And, these folks can create a database of do-not-want-to-move candidates for you, and you can ask your recruiting team not to spam them! A simple cross join!

That'd be an anti-join, not a cross join.

On a more serious note, there should be a "Do Not Call List" for email addresses. It'd be damn near impossible to implement for everything as I doubt Nigerian princes will bother checking it, but a "name and shame" campaign against companies and their recruiting affiliates that ignore it would work.

Course the other problem is that having such a list and such a service also provides a way to verify the validity of an email address.

Interesting thoughts. At least they can have a blacklist. Like every other websites that you can unsubscribe, it should be a way to unsubscribe from Amazon recruiters.

The reason they do it is because it works.

> What bothers me is the fact that, on average, every three months they approach to the same potential passive candidate for the same type of position!

This isn't at all exclusive to Amazon. I get these all the time from other places. Bad recruiters abound inside and outside of Amazon

If only there was a way to filter emails you don't want to receive.

I kind of like to look at these kinds of posts as if it were a very attractive person complaining that so many people are hitting on them. There are a lot of people who would do anything to be in your position having recruiters constantly offering them interviews.

When in fact it is a nuisance, this isn't really the kind of problem you want. You can only have one full time employment or contract at once (this is what recruiters want 99.99% of the time); ipso facto if you get these offers constantly you will turn down almost all of them. For me I've always relied on personal connections to guide me on whether I want to take an offer (for interview or job), regardless of whether I have had recruiters chasing me or not. If you are relying on personal connections to gather this information and/or offers then the recruiter adds very little value.

To be clear I, the writer of the post, got my current job through a recruiter, and politely respond to all recruiters that I am not interested. But, if the same company keeps spamming me, and I keep asking them to add me to their blacklist, that another story.

To refine your analogy a bit, it's like a very attractive married person who has explicitly stated "I'm not interested" complaining about a lot of people hitting on them.

It's not something that the person being hit on necessarily wants.

At my local startup accelerator I find that AMZN has contacted many other devs in my area. I talked to the hiring manager, they are a nice bunch of folks working on a revolutionary problem but, alas, I am not moving to Seattle either.

Not so sure about the "nice bunch of folks" bit either. Every story I've ever heard about working at Amazon is pretty much a nightmare tale.

reply


At a big company different people have different experiences. Your manager and work group make a big difference.

I'm sure you can find somebody for whom working at Amazon is a living hell, and I am sure you can find somebody as happy as a clam.

As for the people I know there overall I have a positive impression but a lot of that comes from practicing vendor management (where it helps to have a PMA) An old Oracle DBA taught me the power of getting what you pay for from vendors thus I've invested a lot in getting good at getting service from AWS.

I know at least 5 people (one of them is my wife) that work at Amazon and love it.

What is the problem exactly ?

Dont want to recieve emails ? Filter them out.

Dont want to be hired by Amazon, send a restraining order and what not, contact their HR directly, or what not but ranting on medium will not solve the authors problem.

This makes me question if the author is secretly just clickbaiting for attention

This is the author. I respond to every single Amazon recruiters and told them my reasons why I am not considering to work for Amazon (specifically, relocating). I posted online, because I believe Amazon deserves a better process for head hunting. Maybe it solve the problem, maybe not.

reply


Do what I do. Just accept it, let them fly you in, enjoy a day of a nice hotel and some interviews. I'm not particularly serious about accepting, but they don't seem serious about listening to me so, hell, I just gave up and enjoy the ride.

Make sure you keep your receipts and bill them, though. Eat out at a nice restaurant!

And if you flub the interviews, who cares. It's great practice.

humble brag, move along

Being contacted by a recruiter is nothing special or anything to brag about unless you get a personalized email. I have gotten maybe 2 personalized emails ever from a recruiter and in that case they were internal recruiters (not outsourced). They took the time to research me and mention specific project I've worked on. In this case it sounds like he was getting "cold-emails" which I get (and my co-workers) every week or two. I sympathize with the author, it's annoying to tell a company (TekSystems in my case) that I don't want to move and I'm only interested in specific jobs and a salary equal to or greater than X and then have them continue to call and email me with jobs where I'd make 1/3-1/2 less than I currently make (and I've told them how much I make).

I'm glad I'm not the only one who gets annoyed by developers complaining about recruiter spam.

