Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Microbiome Science Could Bring a Revolution in Medical Care
(
nbcnews.com
)
2 points
by
JSeymourATL
15 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
phren0logy
10 minutes ago
I'm a psychiatrist, and the interplay between microbiome and behavior is an incredibly fascinating area of research. Here's to hoping it leads to something clinically useful sooner rather than later.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply