Ask HN: I don't think I can finish college

I've been in and out of college several times over the past ten years, flunking or dropping out each time. I readily admit this is due to my own character flaws: lack of discipline and motivation, anxiety, depression, isolation. I've had a few successes during this time. I was a software development intern at a geoengineering company, I worked full time at a hospital as a surgical tech, I did some software consulting for a couple of local companies, and I won a few scholarships. Last year, I thought I was getting things under control. I sought out a therapist and went back to school full time, receiving A's and B's in my summer and fall classes, though I still struggled with discipline and motivation. Then, over Christmas break, I had something like a panic attack that caused some health problems. I tried to stay focused on school, but my health issue consumed my thoughts for weeks. I'm slowly getting over it, but now I'm far behind in all my classes, and I'm not optimistic about my ability to get back on track, because I've been in this situation before and haven't fared well. I think its obvious now that the only way I'm going to survive even the next 5 years is if I somehow change into a completely different person with a completely different personality, and I'm not sure that I'm be able to. I apologize if this isn't the appropriate forum to post this, but, in the past, I've noticed some commenters have mentioned they've been at similar low points (or worse). I was hoping one of them might share how they lifted themselves out.