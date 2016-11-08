The foundation of a more secure web apparently requires you to trust Google with the entire internet, using their properties as leverage to force it to be so.
It's disgusting but pretty much corporate life 101.
It's after the fact, to be sure, but it matters for reputation.
How do we (or Google) know that the CIA and FBI can't create certificates from all the CA because they have stolen/demanded the Root CA for them?
If I was a TLA I'd want the ability to perfectly MITM anyone.
I think these questions imply that there needs to be a better way to think about security and trust for web endpoints in the days of the state as a bad actor.
Perhaps just a general feeling that all the internet eggs are being put, one by one, in one single alphabet basket.
They add this cert and they control a vast chunk of the internet.
[1] https://casecurity.org/2016/11/08/google-certificate-transpa...
Lots of issues with the current PK infrastructure is limited by the certificate transparency.
Thank you for constructing the words I could not.
I think an encryption solutions that cannot be 'broken' for decryption is far more required than one that has the 'good guy' in mind. I do not find it an acceptable solution for critical data.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Certificate_Transparency
an encryption scheme cannot be designed to be broken and expect everything to be 'secure'
