The foundation of a more secure web: Google Trust Services (googleblog.com)
"If you are building products that intends to connect to a Google property moving forward you need to at a minimum include the above Root Certificates."

The foundation of a more secure web apparently requires you to trust Google with the entire internet, using their properties as leverage to force it to be so.

It basically Google scratching their own itch and their PR people having to polish this stuff by inserting expressions like "more secure" and "moving forward".

It's disgusting but pretty much corporate life 101.

Google has had an intermediate CA for many years (GIAG2) so, if you don't trust Google, this doesn't make things any worse for you.

You may want to look into certificate transparency and who's supporting it.

That's a different issue, and doesn't address what I wrote.

I think it's related? Since certificate transparency is a way of watching what's going on with all certificate providers (or at least the ones that use it), an organization that thinks Google's root is up to no good has a way of checking.

It's after the fact, to be sure, but it matters for reputation.

Actually it does address your point about trust; CT severely limits the amount of trust we need to place to any single participating CA, including now Google.

I mean people don't trust Google's motives but I trust the certificate authorities less...

How do we (or Google) know that the CIA and FBI can't create certificates from all the CA because they have stolen/demanded the Root CA for them?

If I was a TLA I'd want the ability to perfectly MITM anyone.

I think these questions imply that there needs to be a better way to think about security and trust for web endpoints in the days of the state as a bad actor.

I have no love for most the major CAs I've interacted with, but this feels wrong, though I can't quite pin point why.

Perhaps just a general feeling that all the internet eggs are being put, one by one, in one single alphabet basket.

As far as I can tell, this is more like Goog gathering their own eggs in their own basket. They are becoming more and more self-sufficient, but don't really seem that interested in taking over the whole market. As long as it stays that way, I don't mind much.

They have the most popular browser, mobile OS, search engine. They operate popular public DNS servers too.

They add this cert and they control a vast chunk of the internet.

Let's hope they stick to publishing all certificates into the certificate transparency list (Merkle tree).

They should be - they're making certificate transparency logs mandatory in 2017 [1].

[1] https://casecurity.org/2016/11/08/google-certificate-transpa...

I love that you can just buy a CA and devices will trust the new owner. That’s not messed up or anything.

WoSign/StartCom got a bit of a smackdown about their stealth acquisition so there is some level of oversight.

How could you design a system that works otherwise? Computer security is always about "this key says", not "this legal entity says".

It feels like a new age of internet when we have stuff like Googles private .goog gtld with domains signed by Googles private Root CA. It's not strictly bad (and I'm not complaining), but it feels bit silly/weird/scary/... .

The proverbial fox guarding the hen house.

I think SSL certificates need to be replaced. Security can NOT be designed with the 'good guy' in mind. if it can be broken at all we need an alternative.

The certificates are OK. The issue is the way they are signed and distributed.

Lots of issues with the current PK infrastructure is limited by the certificate transparency.

The main issue I see is ease of MITM for corporate environments. In a corporate environment a trusted root is installed, then an appliance can intercept all SSL certs and re-create the trust chain to introduce their own trusted root so they can read all SSL traffic and your browser says "SECURE". That is broken IMO.

This.

Thank you for constructing the words I could not.

it is too hard for me to believe that root ca's have not been compromised when anyone working at these companies could likely easily take it without anyone noticing. I do not think transparency has anything at all to do with it.

I think an encryption solutions that cannot be 'broken' for decryption is far more required than one that has the 'good guy' in mind. I do not find it an acceptable solution for critical data.

Not any transparency. Certificate transparency.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Certificate_Transparency

I think we are talking on different lines of thought. I am not concerned with certificate transparency... as the article you point out says it can take a long time [years] before it is found to be compromised. the fact of the matter is, if ssl decryption is possible on the fly, we need a different solution for encryption, this include the use of credit card chip.

an encryption scheme cannot be designed to be broken and expect everything to be 'secure'

The certificates have their own, independent problems (who thinks x509 is a good format?)

