Tech Creation and Corporate Survival: Why the Shutdown of Vine Matters
thetechladder.com
22 points
by
Heffay626
1 hour ago
justinucd
1 hour ago
"Vine’s business problems throughout the years – poor management from directors leaving every year, competitors such as Instagram implementing their own short video features, massive lack of innovations to keep users, and their biggest stars from jumping to other platforms." Seems to sum it up there: lack of innovation, adaptation, and forward thinking.
kordless
0 minutes ago
Not every model is sustainable and a great operating team may only be able to forestall the inevitable with some models. It's a duplicitous statement for @rus to speak for others in the sale of their company.
