Ask HN: Should I hire someone to do a code review?

Hi guys - I have no programming experience and hired an outsourcing company to create an iPhone app MVP for my idea. The first iteration looks good (and works), but before I give them money to do more work , I'd like to get a 3rd party opinion on the code quality. The easiest way for me would be to hire a freelance developer to perform code review and provide me a honest assessment of what lies under the hood. Few questions: 1) Is this a good approach, or are there better ones? 2) What type of costs should I expect? Hourly, Fixed, etc. 3) As this reviewer will be remote, what steps can I take to protect IP, lines of code from being used for their own purposes, etc. Thanks much NC