|
|Ask HN: Should I hire someone to do a code review?
|
2 points by nandocommando 17 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
|Hi guys - I have no programming experience and hired an outsourcing company to create an iPhone app MVP for my idea. The first iteration looks good (and works), but before I give them money to do more work , I'd like to get a 3rd party opinion on the code quality.
The easiest way for me would be to hire a freelance developer to perform code review and provide me a honest assessment of what lies under the hood. Few questions:
1) Is this a good approach, or are there better ones?
2) What type of costs should I expect? Hourly, Fixed, etc.
3) As this reviewer will be remote, what steps can I take to protect IP, lines of code from being used for their own purposes, etc.
Thanks much
NC
