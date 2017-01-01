Quick info gathering for the other videos in the youtube list
Paola Cappellaro (MIT) Introduction to Circuit QED
Steve Girvin (Yale) Introduction to Circuit QED
Wolfgang Lechner (Innsbruck) Adiabatic Quantum Computing
Seth Lloyd (MIT) Quantum Machine Learning
Misha Lukin (Harvard) Three Lectures on Quantum
Science with Atoms and Atom-like Systems
Chris Monroe (JQI - UMD) Atomic Qubit Control
Matthias Troyer (Microsoft) The Quantum Future of Computation
Susanne Yelin (UConn & Harvard) Photonic Quantum Information with Dipolar many-body Systems
