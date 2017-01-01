Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Google Brings AI to Raspberry Pi (bbc.co.uk)
I built a robot with tensorflow running on the raspberry pi to do autonomous driving and computer vision: http://www.jtoy.net/portfolio/

I'm working on the next version to make it more useful, but all the technology is not there yet, I want the robot to be able to understand speech and talk back to users. I also want the robot to be able to play games with people. I think the platform has a lot of potential. I want Google to release a low power tensor processing unit made for the pi to make this more useful. This will open up a lot of doors for robot and AI enthusiasts. I'm looking to turn this into a platform, contact me if this is of interest to you.

"Google has asked makers to complete a survey about what smart tools would be "most helpful".

And it suggests tools to aid face and emotion recognition, speech-to-text translation, natural language processing and sentiment analysis.

Google has previously developed a range of tools for machine learning, internet of things devices, wearables, robotics and home automation."

That's the meat of it. Google put out a survey - speculation ensues.

> Google put out a survey - speculation ensues.

Yes.

This is the actual announcement with the link to the survey at the bottom:

https://www.raspberrypi.org/blog/google-tools-raspberry-pi/

I play with RPis and I make NNs with TensorFlow, so I took the survey. Pretty standard "tell us what you think" type of thing. If it leads to Google maintaining an official binary release of TF for the RPi, that would be great.

The article conveys almost no information. Why speech synthesis, NLP and so on are called AI? What's special with Raspberry Pi, isn't it a regular general-purpose computer, just of small size? Will it be run locally or on Google servers? Why BBC has articles of so poor quality?

The Pi has exposed IO pins so you can use it to control just about anything that uses electricity.

There are two basic groups of users. People looking for a cheap small computer to use for education, gaming, etc. And those who use the Pi as a controller for other projects.

I'm using one as the controller for an open source coffee maker called Mugsy as well as another start up in the music education space.

Wondering if they just mean providing an api that RPis can use or if they are somehow going to get meaningful "AI" running on a RPi?

Perhaps this is just my overall distrust speaking, but as a RPi hobbyist who plans to use solid projects such as OpenCV in the near future, I have an overwhelming fear that Google will release "better" "open-source" projects that will push out maintainers of the projects we know, all with the intention of adding their Analytics(TM) in future updates with the stipulation that not updating your projects introduces you to a Dependency Hell if they work with other projects you need to add.

Sounds cool! I wonder if this will be with TensorFlow. If so, does the RPis videocore have any capability to accelerate such things or not out of interest.

Kind of an misleading title, nothing is release per se yet.

They've just announced that they might release something ML/AI related in 2017 for the PI.

thank you commentators for saving me before I wasted my time reading the article, this is why I love hacker news

Tired of seeing this article when the word AI doesn't appear once in the article and its just an announcement for untold mysteries sometime in the future....

