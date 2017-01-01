I'm working on the next version to make it more useful, but all the technology is not there yet, I want the robot to be able to understand speech and talk back to users. I also want the robot to be able to play games with people. I think the platform has a lot of potential. I want Google to release a low power tensor processing unit made for the pi to make this more useful. This will open up a lot of doors for robot and AI enthusiasts. I'm looking to turn this into a platform, contact me if this is of interest to you.
And it suggests tools to aid face and emotion recognition, speech-to-text translation, natural language processing and sentiment analysis.
Google has previously developed a range of tools for machine learning, internet of things devices, wearables, robotics and home automation."
That's the meat of it. Google put out a survey - speculation ensues.
Yes.
This is the actual announcement with the link to the survey at the bottom:
https://www.raspberrypi.org/blog/google-tools-raspberry-pi/
I play with RPis and I make NNs with TensorFlow, so I took the survey. Pretty standard "tell us what you think" type of thing. If it leads to Google maintaining an official binary release of TF for the RPi, that would be great.
There are two basic groups of users. People looking for a cheap small computer to use for education, gaming, etc. And those who use the Pi as a controller for other projects.
I'm using one as the controller for an open source coffee maker called Mugsy as well as another start up in the music education space.
They've just announced that they might release something ML/AI related in 2017 for the PI.
