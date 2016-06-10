Since launching Voodoo we've come to realize that traditional manufacturing is still really hard for most people and companies, and definitely falls short when you're producing parts in runs of less than 10,000 units. More than 3D printing, we're excited about the future of fully digital manufacturing -- going from a digital design to physical parts with virtually no upfront costs or overhead. Today we're cost-competitive with injection molding for runs of 1-10k units (the exact cross-over point depends on the part), but our goal is to reduce costs by 90% over the next 5 years, and thus become competitive for runs of up to 100k units. We also believe that 3D printing and other digital manufacturing technologies will continue to improve, from materials to machines, and so over time we'll become capable of producing high-quality and high-performance parts that can be used for more applications.
A couple of projects we've worked on include this current marketing campaign with Dixie (http://www.crushtomizer.com/) where they're using our API to submit orders to be manufactured and drop-shipped on-demand, and a pet-project where we printed a life-size body model in less than 24 hours (http://blog.voodoomfg.com/2016/06/10/a-life-size-human-model...). Today, we've worked with over 1,200 customers, from large brands to small startups, to help people make things that wouldn't be possible or economical with other manufacturing methods. We're excited about all the things currently happening within manufacturing, and are proud to be one of the companies trying to push forward and build a new type of factory, right here in the US.
We'd love to hear your thoughts on what we're doing, what you might want that we don't currently offer, or help you out if you have a project in mind. Thanks so much!
Is there a gallery of products you've made? Also, do you do your own drop-shipping?
Looks cool!
And yes! We drop-ship right from our factory in Brooklyn.
What types of analysis are you doing on the parts to determine cost? Slicing, orientation optimization, volume analysis, full toolpaths with estimated time?
Does your analysis automatically look at the tradeoff between injection molding and 3d printing for a particular design which was uploaded?
I noticed the current interface requires all parts to be in the same unit. Any chance of a per-part unit selection (while keeping the batch)?
We don't compare to injection molding to calculate price. When we say price competitive between 1 and 10k units, it's based on avg IM mold and units costs. It's pretty hard to find data on that though.
Yeah, good point. We don't yet let users assign different units to different models in the same purchase on our website, but can add that feature!
What are you interested in making? Feel free to shoot me an email at jonathan@voodoomfg.com if you want to discuss further.
I'll email you later today to discuss further details. Thanks!
