Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Launch HN: Voodoo Manufacturing (YC W17) – AWS for Manufacturing (voodoomfg.com)
47 points by jschwartz11 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 19 comments | favorite





Hi Hacker News! I'm one of the co-founders of Voodoo Manufacturing (https://voodoomfg.com/) in the current YC W17 batch. Voodoo Manufacturing is an automated 3D printing factory capable of producing anywhere from 1-10,000 plastic parts in 2 weeks or less, at injection molding prices. The difference between us and other 3D printing services is that we use lower-end commoditized 3D printers rather than commercial or industrial machines. Today we have 160 MakerBot Replicator 2s. We started Voodoo because we believed these machines were capable of making high-enough quality parts and products for various use cases. Obviously we're not (yet) producing any high-performance parts for airplanes, etc., but we can make cost-competitive hardware components, and surprisingly we make a lot of promotional products (event swag, trophies, memorabilia, etc.)

Since launching Voodoo we've come to realize that traditional manufacturing is still really hard for most people and companies, and definitely falls short when you're producing parts in runs of less than 10,000 units. More than 3D printing, we're excited about the future of fully digital manufacturing -- going from a digital design to physical parts with virtually no upfront costs or overhead. Today we're cost-competitive with injection molding for runs of 1-10k units (the exact cross-over point depends on the part), but our goal is to reduce costs by 90% over the next 5 years, and thus become competitive for runs of up to 100k units. We also believe that 3D printing and other digital manufacturing technologies will continue to improve, from materials to machines, and so over time we'll become capable of producing high-quality and high-performance parts that can be used for more applications.

A couple of projects we've worked on include this current marketing campaign with Dixie (http://www.crushtomizer.com/) where they're using our API to submit orders to be manufactured and drop-shipped on-demand, and a pet-project where we printed a life-size body model in less than 24 hours (http://blog.voodoomfg.com/2016/06/10/a-life-size-human-model...). Today, we've worked with over 1,200 customers, from large brands to small startups, to help people make things that wouldn't be possible or economical with other manufacturing methods. We're excited about all the things currently happening within manufacturing, and are proud to be one of the companies trying to push forward and build a new type of factory, right here in the US.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on what we're doing, what you might want that we don't currently offer, or help you out if you have a project in mind. Thanks so much!


"we make a lot of promotional products (event swag, trophies, memorabilia, etc.)"

Is there a gallery of products you've made? Also, do you do your own drop-shipping?

Looks cool!

reply


Thanks! You can check out some case studies on our website (https://voodoomfg.com/case-studies). Also, our Instagram account has a bunch of product photos (https://www.instagram.com/voodoomfg/?hl=en).

And yes! We drop-ship right from our factory in Brooklyn.

reply


Good to see a manufacturing startup in YC! I'm currently a grad student in industrial engineering and have been working with geometric analysis for manufacturability for around 2 years now.

What types of analysis are you doing on the parts to determine cost? Slicing, orientation optimization, volume analysis, full toolpaths with estimated time?

Does your analysis automatically look at the tradeoff between injection molding and 3d printing for a particular design which was uploaded?

I noticed the current interface requires all parts to be in the same unit. Any chance of a per-part unit selection (while keeping the batch)?

reply


We look at object SA, V, and geometry and without slicing estimate print time and material usage. From there we factor in other costs such as machine time, labor, and packing and shipping.

We don't compare to injection molding to calculate price. When we say price competitive between 1 and 10k units, it's based on avg IM mold and units costs. It's pretty hard to find data on that though.

Yeah, good point. We don't yet let users assign different units to different models in the same purchase on our website, but can add that feature!

reply


I just got one of the Voodoo manufactured "coffee stoppers" from http://www.crushtomizer.com/ in the mail!

reply


We also use them to print keychains http://imgur.com/a/yGbFv

reply


This looks great! I myself just bought a chinese 3d printer to prototype some parts. One thing I noticed was QA was difficult. If I did a run of 10k parts, how would you QA them?

reply


We are able to get more consistent prints than a lot of people using their own printer, mostly because we've been able to build a lot of process around maintain and operation. So, for a given part, we'd make a sample for you to get approval, and then use that as spec. We regularly test printers to make sure they're operating normally.

reply


Great! Sorry I didn't know whether or not to post to the root. I noticed you only had PLA and TPU materials. Is ABS in the works? My project required waterproofing and more strength than PLA.

reply


Definitely in our roadmap! Until then, we can also print with PLA++ (a stronger PLA), and have done some projects in nylon if that would work for you.

reply


What's the pricing like? Or is it quoted per order?

reply


Quotes are based on the specific model. You can upload a STL or OBJ to our site to see what the price is for our Direct Print service (low volume). For high volume orders, sometimes the price is slightly different since we quote more accurately and can sometimes make optimizations. Generally things can cost as little as $0.25 and pretty much go up from there.

reply


Really cool! I signed up for your mailing list, eagerly awaiting when you can offer materials other than plastic.

reply


Thanks! What type of materials do you want or need?

reply


I know this is a huge stretch, but I would love to prototype some shapes out of... mycelium: https://3dprint.com/7279/3d-print-fungus-mycelium/

reply


haha, definitely exotic, but we've actually printed with an algae filament before. It smelled kind of weird printing!

What are you interested in making? Feel free to shoot me an email at jonathan@voodoomfg.com if you want to discuss further.

reply


Hey Jonathan, I'm interested exploring making mycelium media modules (how's that for alliteration?) for aquaponics. I've blogged about it here: https://blog.automicrofarm.com/mushroom-media-adventures-2e2...

I'll email you later today to discuss further details. Thanks!

reply


Looking forward to hearing more!

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: